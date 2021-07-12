Already a season to forget for these Braves

What was supposed to be a season to remember has quickly turned into one to forget for the Atlanta Braves. It's hard to imagine a year with so much expectation and promise spiraling out of control with one pitfall and challenge after another.
The latest setback for the three-time National League East Division champs occurred on Saturday when phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. leaped for a pop fly in right field. Acuna Jr. landed and tore his ACL. Just two days before the All-Star game, one of the sport's rising stars will miss the Mid-Summer Classic. Hopefully, he'll return in time for the start of next year's season.
It's a blow to the sport that is yearning for individual stars. It's a likely blow to the team's championship chances heading into the All-Star break. The Braves are four games behind the New York Mets for first place in the division stands but are a shell of the team that finished one win away from a World Series berth in 2020.
It was just months ago that the Braves took the Los Angeles Dodgers to game seven of the National League Championship Series and appeared on the verge of a long postseason run behind a plethora of stars and young talent. But a lot of those players will be absent from the lineup when the Braves return for the season's second half.
Think about the manpower the Braves have lost this year for one reason or another. The biggest loss was to starting pitcher Mike Soroka, who suffered another torn ACL a few weeks ago. Then there's the injury and subsequent arrest of Marcell Ozuna, who complimented Freddie Freeman in the lineup last year and likely won't see the field again as a Brave.
Starting catcher Travis D'Arnaud has been sidelined after having surgery to replace a torn ligament in his thumb. The Braves have also has been without right-handed pitcher and pleasant surprise Huascar Ynoa who broke his hand punching a bench following a rough outing.
There is no sugar-coating the loss of Acuna Jr. to this season, especially after the start to his season. He was batting .283 with 24 homers, 52 RBIs, 72 runs and 17 stolen bases.
He was the spark at the top of the lineup. He provided energy, enthusiasm and talent to an organization that hasn't always exhibited as much. It is cliché, but there is no replacing a player of Acuna Jr.'s talent and ability.
In a season of setbacks, this latest one may be too much for these Braves to overcome.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
