VALDOSTA — High school football returns tonight in full force for area high schools. Barely a week after Hurricane Idalia struck, all four football-playing schools within Lowndes County are scheduled to be in action tonight for the first time this season, under the lights of three of four stadiums.
Valwood ambles a few miles down US 41 to take on Georgia Christian in Dasher, Valdosta (2-1) hosts Warner Robins (1-1) at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium and Lowndes (2-0) welcomes Rock Creek Christian (1-1) (Md.) to the Concrete Palace.
The Valdosta Wildcats are back in their own stadium tonight, one week after they borrowed Cook’s field in bouncing Banneker. The opponent is a little closer this time around in Warner Robins, the No. 2 team in Class 5A.
Shane Sams’ first win with the Demons last Friday was a huge one in several ways. It was against arch-rival Northside and came in a massive comeback. Warner Robins outscored Northside, 34-14, in the second half and were down 17 points late in the third quarter. Jeremiah Jackson ran for the game winner.
Not that the Demons needed any further boosts to their offensive, but they have received one recently in the former of Judd Anderson, a transfer quarterback, who is committed to the Miami Hurricanes.
Valdosta and Warner Robins have played 18 times in history. Warner Robins has five wins, but two of the last three in the series.
The Wildcats were the only local high school team on the gridiron last week and had an easy time of it in a 48-7 demolition of Banneker. Shakevious Wright and Prince Jean combined for 301 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The seventh was a run by Deron Foster. Eli Lewis had 41 receiving yards, according to official stats.
Mr. Everything for Valdosta, Eric Brantley and Zamarian Williams had two tackles for losses each and Brantley added a sack.
Down in Dasher, Valwood brings a 1-0 record to match the 0-1 of Georgia Christian. Both teams had games called off because of the hurricane. Valwood had been scheduled to host Frederica Academy and GCS originally had plans for Fullington Academy.
In its opening win at St. Andrew’s the Valiants saw Marquis Fennell run for two touchdowns, as did Triston White. De’Mar Riley’s speed proved equally tough to handle.
The Generals had a lead in their opener at Flint River, but fell behind afterwards. Tanner Rayfield had a 52-yard touchdown pass to Briceten Gaines, with the other score on special teams.
Despite their proximity, this will be only the fourth grid meeting between the schools. The Valiants have won all the games so far, with a 39-14 decision last year.
Lowndes was the only local team to not have to worry about rescheduling last week. The Vikings’ original schedule had them penciled in to play West Broward (Fla.) but were forced to make a change this summer to a new opponent. Rock Creek was busy last week, but both teams were in the clear for Sept. 8, clearing the way for this game.
The Eagles, who hail from Upper Marlboro, fell to St. Edward in their previous game, 42-12. Rock Creek previously won over St. Mary’s Ryken, 34-21. They’re a traveling group and also expect to play in Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina and Washington, D.C., in 2023.
In their victory, Rock Creek erased a 14-0 lead behind an especially strong performance from running back Giyahn Kontoses, who scored four touchdowns.
Through their first two games, the Vkes have primarily been a running team. Jacarre’ Fleming is averaging 7.5 yards per carry and has already scored six touchdowns. Aalim Brown has two rushing touchdowns. Coleman Lewis leads on the other side of the ball, credited with 20 tackles, three of them for lost yardage.
Lowndes has picked off opposing quarterbacks eight times, two each from Lewis, KJ Massey and Jaquan Thomas.
Around the area: Cook is at Clinch County, Berrien hosts Lanier County, Mitchell County visits Brooks County.
Around Region 1-7A: Lee County will be at Colquitt County, Camden County hosts Savannah’s New Hampstead and Richmond Hill hosts Creekside (Fla.) Saturday
