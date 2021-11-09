INDIANAPOLIS – Adam Cole is having the time of his life.
And the 32-year-old professional wrestler makes no attempt to hide it.
Ever since his surprise debut in Chicago on Sept. 5 at All Elite Wrestling’s “All Out” pay-per-view, he’s performed in front of ear-splitting crowds while working with some of the people who mean the most to him in life. Somehow, 14 years into a career that has taken him everywhere from Japan’s Tokyo Dome to rec centers and bingo halls across rural America and everywhere in between, it feels like Cole is just getting started.
His leap to AEW was rumored and debated online for weeks and came as part of a dizzying span of about two weeks that also saw the debuts of former World Wrestling Entertainment stars CM Punk, Ruby Soho and Bryan Danielson. Cole and Danielson – who made their first appearances literally minutes apart following the main event at “All Out” – particularly stood out.
They were among the first active wrestlers to choose AEW – an upstart two-year-old company with incredible momentum – over industry-leader WWE. They weren’t released by the world’s best-known sports entertainment brand and set to fend for themselves on the open market. Their contracts expired, and they made an intentional decision to sign with the competition.
The result has been a true national alternative for pro wrestling fans for the first time in nearly 20 years, and it seemed inevitable Cole would eventually be part of it.
His long-time friends – Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks tag team of Matt and Nick Jackson – helped form the new organization. And his girlfriend – Britt Baker – was one of the first female talents to sign and is the current women’s world champion.
Those relationships allowed Cole to watch AEW backstage and from a distance as a fan. And he certainly could see the company’s success coming.
“I remember thinking – ’cause I was very fortunate to be involved in NXT Takeovers, and those fans were incredible, they were awesome – and I remember watching AEW and going, ‘This is like a Takeover every week,’” Cole said in an exclusive interview with CNHI Sports Indiana. “And then seeing these fans all across the country just so stoked for the show and then (the wrestlers) delivering on the matches every single time, I was like, ‘These guys are gonna build momentum that nobody’s going to be able to stop.’ And they did, and they absolutely did. So it was really fun to watch from the outside for a little while.”
But Cole – who was born as Austin Jenkins in Lancaster, Pennsylvania – has repeatedly said the decision to come to AEW was not automatic. He genuinely enjoyed his time in WWE’s developmental NXT brand – reigning as its champion for a record-setting 403 days – and still has good memories and good friends with his former employer.
Still, Cole’s fit with AEW has just felt right from the start. His original theme music – “All About Tha Boom” – from Mikey Ruckus reached No. 1 on the iTunes metal charts the week after his debut. And fans have been showering him with praise and adulation at every stop.
When Cole enters the ring, throws his hands skyward and shouts his signature catchphrase – “Adam Cole, Bay Bay” – the roar he gets in response is deafening. The energy at AEW in front of live crowds of as many as 20,000 fans somehow feels the same as the rec centers Cole worked coming up as an independent wrestler.
“I think the reason that AEW has been able to capture that same type of fans-on-top-of-you, passionate just crazy, crazy reactions is because the AEW fans feel like – and they also are – a big part of the success of the company,” Cole said. “So there’s this really, really cool thing that’s happening, and I felt it before with Ring of Honor. I felt it when I was with NXT as well.
“But AEW has this tenfold – that, like, we are a part of the growth of something really, really special, and every single person that comes to an AEW show walks in there going, ‘I want this crew to kill it. I want them to do awesome. I want this show to be awesome, and I can’t wait to see the guys and girls perform and just have an awesome, awesome pro wrestling show.’”
Local fans can form their own opinion on that bond Wednesday when AEW Dynamite returns to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis for the first time since 2019.
It will be Cole’s first time on the show – headlined by a contract signing between Omega and Adam Page for the former’s AEW world championship Saturday at the “Full Gear” pay-per-view in Minneapolis – but he is plenty familiar with the Circle City.
Among other venues, Cole has wrestled at the State Fairgrounds with Ring of Honor and at the Murat Theatre with NXT. In fact, the latter venue helped launch one of Cole’s more memorable WWE feuds when former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee interfered in a match against Aleister Black, helping to cost Cole a victory.
Cole wound up as the opponent for McAfee’s WWE debut at NXT Takeover: XXX in August 2020, and the rivalry concluded in a “War Games” double steel cage nearly four months later in December.
Big matches like those and high-profile programs with the likes of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly helped establish Cole as a true main-event star. It was the culmination of a journey that began as an 18-year-old kid in Combat Zone Wrestling in 2007, gained a wider audience with the all-star independent circuit Pro Wrestling Guerilla and was fine-tuned for TV audiences in Ring of Honor.
Alongside the Young Bucks and Omega, Cole believes he’s still got plenty of untapped potential to explore.
“Part of why they are so good is they’re always finding ways to get better, and I have a very similar mentality as those guys,” he said. “So I just think about that time (together) in PWG or Ring of Honor, and I had only been wrestling, like – God, when I first wrestled the Young Bucks I think I had been wrestling maybe three years, maybe three years – and just to go to Pro Wrestling Guerilla for the first time and being so excited and so amped up – but still again, the Bucks really taught me a lot. They really did.
“They helped me a ton. Kenny Omega, same thing. So, yeah, I just feel like we’re mature, much more mature wrestlers that are constantly growing and developing. And now we’re growing and developing in AEW, even as veterans now.”
That process will continue in front of red-hot crowds as AEW continues to try to gain a larger chunk of the market share.
TV ratings are up.
Tickets sales are through the roof.
And the energy of the live crowds fuels the wrestlers to strive for greatness each and every time out.
“I really do want to say this, ’cause I don’t know if I’ve said it, but just a huge thank you to AEW fans all across the country,” Cole said. “’Cause every place we go – there have been some long shows – and top-to-bottom those fans are just bringing the energy every single time. So we can’t help but bring the energy.
“So (AEW) managed to capture something really special, man. They really have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.