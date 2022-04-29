Acuna's return a spark for struggling Braves

It only takes a spark to get a fire going.
The Atlanta Braves are hoping the return of their phenom and one of the top players in the game, Ronald Acuna Jr., will spark what has been a below-average start to the season for the defending World Series champions.
The leadoff batter and outfielder returned to the lineup on Thursday following an extended stint on the sideline in which he was rehabbing from an ACL injury. While Acuna managed just one hit in five at-bats against the Chicago Cubs, he stole two bases and provided a jolt to a lineup that had been stagnant through the early part of the season.
The Braves' record before Thursday was a disappointing 8-11. Yes, it was a small sample size compared to the overall landscape of a 162-game season, but there were troubling trends, especially with the team's inability to score runs. Atlanta had scored 74 runs prior to Thursday's game, but 16 came in one game against the Washington Nationals. So in the 18 other games, the Braves had compiled 58 runs. Mind you, that includes the newly-implemented designated hitter rule in the National League.
Acuna provides the energy and passion to a team that might still be reeling from not having Freddie Freeman in the lineup and in the dugout. Acuna returned to a standing ovation in front of a loud and jubilant crowd at Truist Park. It was a long-awaited return for a player who was on a Most Valuable Player trajectory last year prior to his injury.
Though he has missed nearly 20 games already this year, it would not be shocking to see Acuna make an MVP run again.
Atlanta made the right call by calling up Acuna before the expected return date of May 6. The Braves contacted Acuna at 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, asking their star player if he was ready to play right field Thursday night. The youngster, who was playing “Call of Duty” at the time, said “I'm ready.”
The Braves and the fanbase had been waiting almost a year for Acuna to return. The only disappointing part about the team's World Series title run last year was that Acuna could not participate in the team's success.
But moving forward, everyone knows Acuna's the face of the franchise and an integral part of the team's ability to win another National League East Division championship and a repeat world title. Welcome back, Acuna.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.