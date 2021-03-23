40-40 Club? Acuna Jr. may not be thinking about it, but we are

Freddie Freeman compares teammate and phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. to Mike Trout. It is high praise for someone just age 23 to be put on the same pedestal as the greatest player of this generation.
But then again, Acuna Jr. is a generational type talent who is poised to have a historical season. It was just two years ago when he flirted with the prestigious 40-40 club when he recorded 41 homers and 37 stolen bases. He is more than capable of achieving 40-40 status, even if he tries to not think about the feat.
“I try not to give it too much mind or pay too much attention to it. To me, it's one of those things where if it's going to happen, it's going to happen,” he said through an interpreter. “I think thinking about it is not going to help much. I try not to put too much thought into it.”
He may not ponder on it, but baseball enthusiasts can't help but dream about Acuna's potential that he'll one day join standouts like Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez and Alfonso Soriano in the 40-40 club.
Acuna Jr. has started the preseason with a hot bat and a mindset of something to prove, following a COVID-shortened season that saw his batting average drop to .250 and strikeouts remain high. Acuna Jr. has already belted three homers in a four-game stretch during spring training this March.
“The main goal is to always stay healthy, but with that said, I'm going to play my game and play 100%, 100% of the time. If any ailments or if the wrist flares up again, I'm going to keep fighting my way to stay in the lineup. Regardless, if I'm feeling hurt or feeling anything, my goal is to be in the lineup every single day,” he added.
Acuna's presence in the lineup sets the table for power hitters like Freeman and Marcell Ozuna.
While Acuna's stats and God-given talent are undeniable, what will resonate with Braves fans the most is his love for the game.
“For me, baseball is just a game. I try to make it that way. I try to have fun with it. That's one thing you can say, if you're having fun and making it fun for other people, whether you play well or didn't play well, that's something fans can always take away with them, your energy and your enthusiasm for the game,” Acuna said.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
