VALDOSTA — The Special Olympics Georgia’s state fall games gathered over 900 athletes at Freedom Park this weekend.
Mayor Scott James Matheson hosted the opening ceremony on Friday.
Matheson said, “We are happy to welcome Special Olympics Georgia athletes, coaches, families and staff to Valdosta once again for the fall games.”
The opening ceremony began with the parade of agencies ushered by the Valdosta State University Blazin’ Brigade, red hots, and cheerleaders. Lee Snow, comedian and grand marshal led the parade.
Georgia Milton-Sheats, chief executive officer for Special Olympics Georgia, said this year there were over 960 athletes and delegates for the fall games.
“We love coming to Valdosta! The city and county are so welcoming, they roll out the red carpet for us ,” Milton-Sheats said, “The community pours so much into Special Olympics Georgia from donations, volunteers, and accommodations.”
This is the third time the games have been held in Valdosta since the original partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority in 2019.
Milton-Sheats said that the Special Olympics Georgia are thankful for the over twenty sponsors that made this possible.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Georgia (LETR) recognizes the law enforcement across the state which bring awareness to and raise funds for the Special Olympics Georgia athletes. This year the LETR raiser more than $1 million, according to Special Olympics Georgia.
The opening ceremony concluded with fireworks and dancing on Friday.
The softball and bocce competitions were be held earlier on Friday, Oct. 7. Saturday, Oct. 8, games continued with cycling and individual softball skills and competitions and will have golfing at Quiet Pines Golf Course.
