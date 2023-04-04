VALDOSTA — Shark Tank alum Johnny Georges, owner and inventor of the tree T-Pee, is using his experiences to help inspire business students at Valdosta State University.
Valdosta State University College of Business launched the inaugural J. Donald Lee Center for Entrepreneurship lecture series with the inventor.
Georges established GSI Supply, Inc. in 2005, following in the footsteps of his father, Rick Georges, a pioneer in the Citrus Industry. Rick is the inventor of the micro-sprinkler back in 1970, revolutionizing the irrigation industry.
Johnny said in the 80’s he worked with his dad to create the original tree T-Pee to help save Citrus trees from experiencing frostbite during winter months.
The tree T-PEE is a cone shaped, water and nutrient containment system designed for trees 1-5 years old, and made in the U.S. from 100% recycled plastics, according to its website.
“My dad came up with the cone to keep the warm temperature of the water on the root of the tree and I helped him develop the model,” Georges said.
Georges said his father always taught him “no body owes you nothing and life is what you make it.” He said that fueled him each and every day on the journey of entrepreneurship.
After the passing of his father, Georges decided to patent the invention and began developing, selling and giving away the product to farmers in Florida.
“Many times I would go to the farmer and speak with the owner or farm manager to give them a few to try and they would call me back to purchase thousands more,” Georges said.
“I have always been about the farmer, because I am a farmer. We work hard and have experienced hard times over the years so I wanted to present a product that was affordable and helpful.”
The success of the tree T-Pee across the state of Florida led Georges to Shark Tank in 2013, where he met billionaire John Paul DeJoria.
“I had never met someone like that in my life. The first year as my partner we didn’t get along but the second year we were able to get along because there was so much I could learn from him,” Georges said.
“I learned from JP that doing good by people and giving back more than you make is what allows you to continue to be successful,” he said.
Trent Coggins, VSU business professor and owner of Recoil Trampoline Park, said throughout his friendship with Georges, he has come to support several causes and studies of water conservation.
Coggins said, “Johnny has been very instrumental in helping the citrus industry move north of Florida. He has helped support the elementary schools study on water conservation by donating 500 tree T-Pees to use.”
Georges said he sees it as his job is to help farmers save money and educate everyone on water conservation to save the planet for the next generation.
