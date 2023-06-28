VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center has launched its inaugural Emergency Medical Services Cadet program, a new training initiative aimed at creating a pipeline of emergency medical technicians.
What is being called an “earn as you learn” opportunity offers cadets the chance to work for SGMC as they train to become basic EMTs, providing emergency medical care and transportation for critical and emergent patients outside of the hospital.
SGMC said in statement “EMTs function as an integral part of a comprehensive emergency response team that links the community with the healthcare system. With recent population growth and increased demands on health care services, the health system is looking to add more EMTs to its workforce.”
The accelerated 10-week program features both classroom and on-the-job training, including tasks such as shadowing on an ambulance, administrative duties, transporting patients, driving non-emergency vehicles and working in a wheelchair van.
Cadets get first-hand experience in responding to calls, helping patients and becoming familiar with the health system and community.
”Working in EMS is a rewarding and meaningful career serving the community,” said Michael Colman, SGMC EMS Chief. “We are excited to launch this innovative program to attract hardworking, dedicated candidates to join the health care field.
Upon successful graduation and Georgia licensure, EMS Cadets will be offered full-time employment with SGMC as basic EMTs
Those interested may apply for the EMS Cadet program by visiting careers.sgmc.org.
