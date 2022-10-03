VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center has launched a monthly lunch and learn series to discuss health topics of community interest.
The Community Connection sessions will feature SGMC physicians and providers offering insight into their areas of expertise. The program is free to community residents and lunch will be provided for all registered attendees.
The October program spotlights the importance of cancer screenings. Attendees will hear from surgeons Dr. Harvey Miller, Dr. Harold Howe and Dr. James Shoptaw as they discuss the importance of screenings and a healthy lifestyle and how these factors can prevent or detect cancer early. Breast cancer, colorectal cancer and lung cancer screenings will be emphasized.
The November session recognizes National Hospice Month featuring Dr. Thomas Hobby, Hospice of South Georgia Medical Director and physician at SGMC Valdosta Medical Clinic. Dr. Hobby will explore the various aspects of end-of-life care and the holistic approach taken by HOSG.
The December program focuses on "Healthy Habits in Healthcare." Attendees will hear from Dr. Brian Pisula, SGMC Emergency Medicine Physician, on the importance of prioritizing their own health. Areas of focus will include nutrition, exercise and the importance of personal relationships.
The series will continue into 2023, and future session topics will be announced soon.
To learn more, visit SGMC's events calendar at sgmc.org.
