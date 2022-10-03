VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center is launching a series of events to focus on empowering women to take charge of their health.
SGMC has partnered with various local businesses and community organizations to provide health and wellness events that are both interactive and educational and open to women of all ages.
Scheduled activities include:
· Self-defense class in partnership with Fit Fighters Fitness on Oct. 6
· Cooking class with SGMC Executive Chef Michael Galadza on Oct. 13
· Girls Just Wanna Have Brunch fundraiser with SGMC Foundation on Oct. 22
· Axe Out Stress, axe-throwing and stress education on Nov. 1
· Watercolor Paint Workshop with Hannah Gandy Fine Art on Nov. 15
According to hospital representatives, events serve to remind women to prioritize their health and wellness, as well as to learn about the vast array of services SGMC has available to women.
SGMC offers comprehensive women's health services at every stage of a woman's life to include primary care, obstetrics and gynecology, breast health, heart care, cancer care and more.
Event registrations are required and can be completed at sgmc.org.
