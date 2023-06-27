VALDOSTA— The South Georgia Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary recently provided a $40,000 donation to the SGMC Foundation to fund five new fetal heart monitor carts as a part of its annual fundraising allocation.
The volunteer group sponsors events such as uniform, jewelry, and book sales to raise money for needed equipment and programs to enhance patient care and safety.
This year’s contribution will go to SGMC’s Women and Infants Department to support technology for delivering mothers and their babies. Fetal heart monitoring checks the health of the baby and mom by detecting changes in the normal heart rate pattern during labor, SGMC said in a statement.
The monitors provide valuable information to health care providers and can identify problems such as a baby not getting enough oxygen, the statement said, adding “this can save babies’ lives by alerting medical professionals to problems early on.”
“We are grateful for this generous show of support from the Auxiliary to our patients and staff,” said Randy Smith, SGMC senior vice president and chief operating and nursing officer. “Their hard work each day giving back to our health system will result in safer deliveries for moms and babies thanks to this technology.”
Auxiliary members, also known as Pink Ladies and Red Coats, volunteer in numerous areas across SGMC campuses. In addition to fundraisers, they also assist with community outreach initiatives.
To learn more about the Volunteer Auxiliary, visit www.sgmc.org/volunteer-services.
