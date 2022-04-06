From the National Weather Service:
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON...SOUTHERN THOMAS AND SOUTHWESTERN BROOKS COUNTIES... At 510 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Boston, or 12 miles north of Monticello, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Quitman, Thomasville, Boston, Pavo, Barwick, Alma, Fincher, Dixie, Thomasville Municipal A/P, Grooverville, Festus, Dillon, Everett, Patten, Eason, Oaklawn, Pidcock, Jarrott, Brooks Co A/p and Hollis. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for south central Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
