VALDOSTA — Scintilla Charter Academy is adding a high school, beginning with ninth grade this fall.
Scintilla administrators said the school will begin expansion with ninth grade in the 2023-24 school year and will add a grade level each year, eventually serving K-12.
In its most recent board meeting the State Charter School Commission unanimously approved a plan for Scintilla Charter Academy to execute a 5-year charter contract for the operation of a state charter school serving grades K-12.
“We are excited for our SCA scholars, our families and our community to expand into high school and transform into a full K-12 campus. We are thankful for the opportunity to continue to provide our scholars with a high-quality education and a culture that puts kids first,” Superintendent Mandy Brewington said in a statement.
The stated mission of SCA is “to provide a deeper learning experience in which each child is empowered through creativity, collaboration, inquiry, and critical thinking to achieve his or her unique potential and acquire a love of learning, along with a strong sense of community and character.”
Scintilla Charter Academy is a state-commissioned public charter school serving students who reside in Valdosta City, Lowndes County and Brooks County. Anyone interested to learn more, schedule a tour, or complete an admissions application can visit scintillacharteracademy.com.
