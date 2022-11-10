VALDOSTA — Across South Georgia, schools, universities, and colleges close Thursday as a precaution to tropical storm Nicole.
Surrounding school systems including Valdosta City Schools, Georgia Christian School, Open Bible School, Scintilla Charter Academy and Lowndes, Brooks, Lanier, Berrien and Echols counties were closed.
The school systems have not announced their closing extending through Friday, Nov. 11.
Valdosta State University closed at 12 p.m. on Thursday and will reopen on Friday at 8 a.m.
All Wiregrass Technical College campuses closed at 1 p.m. on Thursday and will resume classes on Friday. Dual enrollment classes will also continue on Friday.
Georgia Military College's Valdosta campus closed at 1 p.m. and will resume classes on Friday.
This story will be updated.
