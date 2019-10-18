REVIEW: VSU dance show soars

SHOW REVIEW
VALDOSTA — "Unbound" is a bold visual spectacle spotlighting the diverse talents of Valdosta State University dance students and faculty.
Faculty choreographers Sarah Wildes Arnett, Melissa Pihos and newcomer Nina Moshman create a fast-paced series of eight separate dance pieces performed by about 35 VSU students on the Sawyer Theatre stage.
Throughout the performances, the student dancers exhibit grace, strength, passion, athleticism, rhythm and control. They have spent long hours training and rehearsing for the show. That hard work shows by not looking like hard work in the spontaneous flow of the performances.
A quick look at each dance.
Bounce: Choreography by Melissa Pihos. Music by Dark Rooms edited by Melissa Pihos. Cast: Laura Avila Rozo, Jada Bartley, Devin Berry, Corentin Coadou, Caitlyn Dardar, Akira Gilmore, Meredith Reitz, Isaiah Turner.
The show-opening choreography intersperses music with no music. Without music, the skid of the dancers' feet on the wood-floor stage and the inhalation and exhalation of breath become the rhythm. The dancers wear little more than shorts and underclothes. They struggle in opposition that flows into unity.
Lumos: Choreography by Sarah Wildes Arnett. Music by Ludovico Einaudi. Performed by Margaret Ann Cosper, Marisa Lauer, Olivia Rosenthal, Alexandra Seelmeyer, Emma Singer.
Arnett creates a modern ballet of five dancers, that rises from the stage floor up, with the repeated theme of raised arms swaying like limber reeds in a persistent breeze. A beautiful work of fluid movement and contrasts.
Tinderly: Choreography by Nina Moshman with contributions from the dancers Music performed by Kenny Ball & His Jazzmen, Elvis Presley, Norah Jones, and Adam Levy. Performed by Devin Berry, Corentin Coadou, Katie Earle, Deonna Francois, Shada Harris, McKenzie Manor, Lasana Murphy, Armisya Randolph, Alexandria Seelmeyer, Rachel Tessin, Kassidy Wheelis.
Moshman choreographs the most humorous piece in the dance concert. She makes a spot-on observation about modern romance, especially with the opening sequence's sweeping "swiping" take on dating via social media.
Accept, Adjust and Adapt: Choreography by Melissa Pihos Videography and Editing by Melissa Pihos. Music by Dr. William Faux. Performed by DeeDee Burton, Shadiah Edwards, Erykah Finklea, Tarika Holland, Cassady Lake, Tiana Larmond, Presley Lovins, Isabel Markowski, Lasana Murphy, Armisya Randolph, Meredith Reitz, Taylor Sanders, Rachel Tessin, Kassidy Wheelis
Pihos shines in multi-media performances, dealing with health concerns and the dual fragility and strength of the human condition. Here, she delves into multiple sclerosis through a series of video interviews with fellow VSU faculty member Dr. William Faux while her live dancers create a powerful image of faltering steps and building a tower of well-balanced chairs.
Unfinished: Choreography by Sarah Wildes Arnett Music by Emmylou Harris, Ralph Stanley, & The Bootleggers, The Civil Wars, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Shakey Graves & Monica Martin. Performed by Laura Avila, Meredith Reitz, Taylor Sanders, Emma Singer.
Arnett creates the most powerful work of the night. Rarely does the theme of death become the crowd-pleaser but that's what she achieves with "Unfinished." Dancers twirl on aerial slings, the gossamer of their hair and skirts flowing, blending, together. The music strikes a bluegrass tone of death but the visual impact smacks of visceral life.
Fantastic Wreck: Choreography by Nina Moshman with contributions from the dancers Music performed by Béla Bártok & Amadeus Quartet, Montaigne, and Essie Jane. Performed by Caitlyn Dardar, Erykah Finklea, Tarika Holland, Cassady Lake, Armisya Randolph, Olivia Rosenthal.
Moshman's "Fantastic Wreck" is simply, well, fantastic ... with no literal wrecks in sight.
The Tell Tale Heart: Choreography by Melissa Pihos. Sound by Melissa Pihos. Original Story by Edgar Allen Poe. Performed by Melissa Pihos and Zachary Price.
Pihos performs in her own work, creating the visual narrative as Price gives an intense reading of Poe's taut thriller.
|who|you|me|i|us|we|they|what|: Choreography by Sarah Wildes Arnett. Segments of this work are improvised by the cast. Music by Sevdaliza, Nils Frahm, and John Lennon. Performed by Laura Avila-Rozo, Jamerial Bowers, Kayla Bradley, Corentin Coadou, Margaret Cosper, Caitlyn Dardar, Shadiah Edwards, Erykah Finklea, Tory Hammond, Tarika Holland, Cassady Lake, Tiana Larmond, Marisa Lauer, Myra Larkin, Presley Lovins, Lasana Murphy, Olivia Rosenthal, Taylor Sanders, Rachel Tessin, Makaela Tubbs, Kassidy Wheelis, C’Praya Wright.
Spoken word. Dancing without music by a large number of dancers punctuated by feet on wood and breaths. A parable of the human condition.
The review is based on the Thursday opening night performance.
Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance's "Unbound" continues 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Oct. 18, 19; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Sawyer Theatre, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
