Ruth A. Metzger, Valdosta, to Ruth A. McNally, 3732 Ridgemere Drive, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0145D-371, $1
Stephanie Worn Respess, Valdosta, to Mid-Town Partners, LLC, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0047 020, $205,000
Michelle Cooper Hines, Valdosta, to Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0180-036, $21,812
Get Weaver, Ray City, Ga.., to Emily Keller Rutledge, 3847 Lu Lane, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0072-891, $303,000
HOSOB, LLP, Valdosta, to APS Laurelwood LLC, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0026 039, $2,225,000
Clifford Dean McMaugh, Valdosta, to Bernardo Carranza Sifuentes, 2761 Alexandria Street, Valdosta, Map & Parcel No. 0167 089, $25,000
Lester W. Smith, Valdosta, to Joy A. Smith, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0146B 130, $1
D.R. Horton, Inc., Tallahassee, Fla., to Ashellie Nicole Johnson, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0092-166, $299,900
Christopher Oxford, Valdosta, to Brian Rackley, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0144-173, $239,900
Ben F. Dutch, Lake Park, Ga., to Amos Cody Enterprises, LLC, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. Out of 0195B 108, $30,000
Halo of South Georgia, LLC, Lakeland, Ga., to Keith Michael Weather, 2044 Meadow Cove Drive, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0147-050F, $275,000
Marc A. LaCap, Valdosta, to Gatlin Kemp, 3884 Zaun Circle, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0145C 393, $238,000
Lemuel Torres, Seffner, Fla., to Rita Pauline, 4055 Huntley Drive, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0146C 265, $245,000
Pyramid Properties, LLC, Valdosta, to Caleb W. Salter, 4606 Pigeon Oaks Drie, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0171 303, $193,650
Thomas C. Rodgers, Valdosta, to Milton B. Griggs, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0112C 006, $1220,000
Flag Developing LLC, Lakeland, Ga., to Josefa Cruz Guzman, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0206 001, $150,000
David W. Dillard, Hahira, Ga., to The Langdale Company, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. Oat if 0045 001, $1
Hannah E. Phelps & Daniel B. Phelps, not individually but as Co-Ad…, Valdosta, to Hannah Elizabeth Phelps, 202 Island Drive, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0223A 037, $1
Theodore W. Okolichany, Lake Park, Ga., to George Henshaw, 5547 Daniels Drive N, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0220A 047, $280,000
Kimsey Jones, Valdosta, to He Is Risen Properties, LLC, 1700 Clover Dr., Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0116B 299, $62,000
Patricia Lynn Varnadore Mayne, Valdosta, to Debra Ryals, 2149 Highpoint Drive, Lowndes Co., Map & Parcel No. 0165 093, $36,000
