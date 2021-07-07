VALDOSTA – A shooting incident was reported near the intersection of Park Avenue and Patterson Street, according to an alert sent to Valdosta State University students Wednesday afternoon.
Valdosta police cruisers had blocked off the intersection of Park and Slater Street Wednesday afternoon.
The first VSU alert warned of a shooting in the area of Park Avenue and Patterson Street.
A second VSU alert warned: "Suspect from incident at Patterson Street and Park Avenue no longer believed to be in the area. If you have any information please Dial 911 or call VSUPD at (229) 333-7816.
The Valdosta Daily Times will update with more information as it becomes available.
