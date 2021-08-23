VALDOSTA – As a high school athlete, Lowndes High quarterback Jacurri Brown is living the dream.
The No. 5-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country, he has the Vikings positioned as state title contenders.
Not only that, his toughest decision is already behind him. Brown signed with the University of Miami March 26, choosing the Hurricanes over Florida, Arizona State, Auburn and Texas A&M.
"What really sold me was my relationship with Coach (Rhett) Lashlee," Brown said. "I’m big on relationships, especially if it’s the guy that’s gonna eventually help me to the next level. There's just a family-like vibe I feel every time I go down there. With Coach Lashlee, it isn’t all praise – it’s things I need to work on, and sometimes, it’s not even football related. I could live there for a while without football, and I think that’s what it’s about. Being comfortable enough to be yourself."
In three years with the Vikings, Brown has amassed 6,729 total yards and 72 touchdowns while also helping the Vikings reach the 2019 GHSA 7A State Championship game as a sophomore. Last season, Brown and the Vikings went 10-2 and came within a game of playing for a state championship before bowing out to eventual state runner-up Collins Hill.
As the Vikings prepare to kick off the 2021 season, Brown's goals all revolve around one thing – winning.
"Really, I just want to win – win the region, with state and just go out with a bang," Brown said. "I'm pretty much set. I'm going to college. I'm straight. I want to set my brothers up for success, get them to college and putting them on with schools.The goal is just keep grinding it out and go win state."
When he touches down at "The U," Brown won't be alone.
Former Lowndes teammate Thomas Davis also signed with Miami in December 2020, shortly after the Vikings' run to the semifinals.
While Davis going to Miami wasn't Brown's motivation for signing there, Brown said the mantra G.A.T.A (Get After Their A****) is something he and Davis have bonded over during their time as teammates. The mantra embodies tenacity and dominance.
"It really didn’t play a huge roll but it did help," Brown said. "I just talked to him about how their days went. I’m big on G.A.T.A. every day and that’s really the motto there and it’s really just the huge tradition of taking what’s ours there."
Lowndes head football Coach Jamey DuBose, who is going into his second season with the Vikings, gushed about his quarterback after making the decision to go to Miami.
“He’s a mature, talented young man that knows what he wants to do and a good people person,” DuBose said after the signing. “He’s a quality young man in every aspect."
Currently, Brown doesn't know what he wants to major in, but ultimately he plans to stay around the game of football once his playing days are finished.
Long-term, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior wants to be a football coach someday. In the short-term, Brown feels his love for being outdoors could influence his decision regarding his college major.
"I would like to coach at any level – I never want to leave the game," Brown said. "But I’m into nature and stuff, so I’ll probably do something related to being outside."
In his downtime, Brown likes to fish and play the guitar. The self-proclaimed country kid also lists his brother, Deyontay Peterson, as his biggest influence in life.
"My brother inspires me," Brown said. "He’s dealt with way more so I didn’t have to."
One day, Brown hopes to be playing on Sundays – realizing his dream of playing in the National Football League. While he admits he's not a fan of any NFL teams, Brown's favorite players are Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
It figures that a quarterback's favorite players are also quarterbacks. After all, the quarterback is considered the leader of a football team and the position most tied to winning and losing.
Heading into his final season in Martin Stadium, affectionately known as the "Concrete Palace," Brown has approached this season with the goal of continuing to grow as a leader.
"I’m the guy who’s gonna be himself," Brown said. "I can relate to a lot of people and I’m a guy people want to be around. I’m not caught in the mix ... and I'm very humbled from previous situations. I lead by example more than being vocal – just taking the little things just as serious as the big things. I’ll outwork everybody until we're all on the same level. I’m clutch when needed and people can depend on me."
After high school, Brown's goals at Miami sound much like the lofty goals he's set for himself with the Vikings.
With highly touted, former Valdosta High quarterback Jake Garcia already enrolled as a Hurricane, Brown said his goal is to win the starting job. Then, Brown said, the winning won't stop there.
“First, I want to win the job,” he said on his signing day. “I want to run the state of Florida, win the conference, go to the playoffs, win a (national championship) and a Heisman to leave a legacy at a school that’s rich in tradition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.