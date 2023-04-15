It is past time for the Fulton County District Attorney to put her cards on the table.
She has enough evidence to indict former President Donald J. Trump or she does not.
The Fulton County Special Grand Jury investigating election interference by the former president wrapped its work up and made its recommendation two months ago and DA Fani Wiilis is not even responding to media requests to disclose her timeline for making charging decisions.
Trump’s legal team filed motions back on March 20 essentially seeking to have the entire case against him thrown out and for Willis to be barred from launching any future investigations into Trump’s attempt to influence the 2020 Georgia election tally.
When Willis failed to quickly respond to Trump’s filings, a Superior Court Judge ordered her to file a response, defending the process and making a case for moving forward with the case against the former president.
Willis now has until May 1 to respond.
Given all the work that has been done, the exhaustive nature of the Grand Jury investigation that involved 75 witnesses and previous public statements by Willis and others, why the radio silence now?
In mid-February, part of the 26-member special grand jury report was released, recommending that the DA seek indictments against witnesses who they believe lied during testimony pertaining to alleged 2020 election interference.
Of course the case is said to center around a recorded telephone call that everyone has heard at this point where Trump pressed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,870 votes, which would have given him the victory in Georgia, surpassing President Joe Biden’s total.
When Trump was indicted then arraigned in Manhattan in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, pundits on the right and the left said of all the investigations, lawsuits and cases against Trump, the New York case is the weakest and the least important.
Most believe that the strongest and most important case is the election interference probe in Fulton County, Georgia. However, that remains to be seen because at this point only a partial Grand Jury report has been disclosed and the DA is holding her cards close.
Willis needs to put her cards on the table, show her hand or fold.
Jim Zachary is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI’s director of newsroom training and development, deputy national editor and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
