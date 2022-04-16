Valdosta State University’s Dr. Adam Wood, who heads the English department, describes himself as a free speech purist.
When you think about it, shouldn’t we all be?
It can be strongly argued that all our freedoms hinge on free speech.
Woods moderated the first of a VSU seminar series Tuesday evening, “Free Speech, Academic Freedom, and the Contemporary Moment in Higher Education,” at the University Center Theater.
College campuses have historically been on the front lines of freedom of expression.
Sandra Jones, director of VSU’s Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion, discussed the challenges around campus free speech when students find themselves in confrontational circumstances and must learn to either walk away or confront words with words.
So-called free speech zones on the VSU campus have provided a platform for religious zealots to loudly preach on campus.
Dr. Peggy Moch, mathematics professor who also represents the American Association of University Professors, rounded out the panel, describing herself as the conservative on the dais. Moch talked about the importance of a liberal education where students learn to exercise their freedom of expression and to think for themselves.
Dr. Anne Price, associate professor of sociology and co-chair of the seminar series with Dr. Thomas Aiello, professor of history, organized and facilitated the seminar.
Watching, and listening, to progressive and conservative thinkers discuss important issues in fair and even tones, respecting one another and truly listening to divergent points of view was refreshing, if not breathtaking. It was also a stark contrast to the shouting matches occurring on campus at those supposed, and misnamed, free speech zones.
Juxtaposed to that toxic environment, the seminar, in and of itself, was a masterful exercise in the freedom of expression.
If any speech is to be free it must all be free. Restricted speech is not free speech.
The campus free speech zones are a mechanism for speech suppression and should be eliminated. Though administrators may not be able to see it, the established zones essentially cluster loud, controversial speech and help to provide both a megaphone for speech that is often intended to be provocative and a target for those who find it objectionable.
Georgia House Bill 1 was drafted to abolish those speech zones on Georgia campuses. If Gov. Brian Kemp signs the Republican-led bill it will become law and colleges and universities will have to revisit their policies and practices, but it is incredible this is even an issue.
A college should be, and has traditionally been, a marketplace of ideas, both ideas we agree with and those ideas we find objectionable.
These discussions on the campus of Valdosta State University are welcomed, important and while the theater was packed this past week, it would be great if the organizers would be forced to find an even larger venue to both exercise and extol the freedom of expression.
Jim Zachary is the editor of The Valdosta Daily Times, CNHI’s directors of newsroom training and development and president emeritus of the Georgia First Amendment Foundation.
