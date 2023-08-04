The cacophony in Washington and elsewhere surrounding the endless indictment process of former president Donald Trump usefully serves the long game purpose of the socialist Democrats’ agenda to strengthen the bureaucratic state.
For while attention is focused elsewhere, the efforts to entrench the bureaucracy continues.
But now it’s different. While the balance of power between the administrative branch and the legislative branch has long been a subject of debate in the United States, the regulatory barrage being unleashed this summer is unprecedented.
The Biden administration is promulgating rules that would change the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards, incorporate “environmental justice” in project reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act, and basically codify the use of collusive legal settlements with “green” groups.
All have raised concerns about the expansion of administrative authority at the expense of the democratic process and impacting the principles of checks and balances.
And they all elucidate the growing power of the bureaucratic state to rule by fiat rather than legislative initiative.
Probably the most radical is the Department of Transportation’s decision to increase CAFE standards to 66.4 miles per gallon by 2032. Pretermitting the commandability this rule may have in terms of environmental protection and energy efficiency, the implementation rules would cost automakers billions of dollars in compliance costs and billions more in governmental fines and penalties when the goals aren’t — and can’t be – met according to the analysts.
In the years 2027-31, the middle class consumer is the big loser: costs on vehicles will rise about $4,300 per vehicle.
Always conscious of and eager to pursue the Woke agenda, the administration’s decision to include “environmental justice” in project reviews conducted under the NEPA is another area that will shift power toward the administrative branch. The idea is to include considerations of environmental justice for ensuring equitable decision-making (whatever that is).
The Wall Street Journal points out that a utility company, for example, may need to justify why it needs to build a gas pipeline rather than a solar plant to meet “environmental justice” criteria. Who will define what “environmental justice” is? Why, the regulators, of course.
Critics correctly argue that the expansion of administrative authority here will result in a less transparent and accountable process. It will also allow regulators to influence outcomes based on subjective criteria. That’s no way to govern in a democracy.
More chilling is the administration’s use of collusive legal settlements between the Environmental Protection Agency and various “green” groups to avoid judicial review is a highly controversial tactic. This happens when the judicial or legislative branches have put a hold on EPA tactics to stop fishing or mining or logging, for example. The end run is to sue the industry or corporate entity that they’re after, then settle and incorporate into that settlement exactly what they were told they could not do.
Clever, sneaky, underhanded and anti-democratic.
All of these actions comprise a strategic attempt to strengthen the administrative branch’s influence and authority. Since they couldn’t accomplish these goals within the legislative halls, they are now attempting to do so administratively.
But this is consistent with what is in full view in Washington today.
The media and socialist democrat cabal could not get President Trump impeached and convicted. This was important because a successful impeachment process is the only constitutional barrier to his seeking another term as president.
Having failed at that, they turned to the federal and state judicial establishments to accomplish in their respective bureaucracies what they couldn’t do legislatively. While any conviction of any crime alleged thus far will not bar his run for and possibly reclaiming the presidency, their hope is to drain him in time and resources. Did someone say “election interference”?
Yet with each indictment, Trump’s poll numbers solidify and rise.
The cabal is desperate to stop Trump as he stands between them and the administrative state’s continuing attempt to rule.
After all, the strength of the socialist democratic state resides in its bureaucracy, not the people.
