“Read the polls, Jack!”
This remark yelled from an angry President Joe Biden in July 2022 came in response to a reporter’s question as to why the President’s poll ratings were, as they say, “in the tank.”
As bad as those numbers were then, they’re no better now. Not even the State of the Union speech offered any lasting bump to his ranking among Americans.
And no wonder. Recent polling data indicates that Americans are far more worried about the economy, immigration and border security, and national security than they are about climate change, abortion and guns, the latter three being the focus of the current administration.
The data also indicates that the GOP is far and above viewed as better able to handle the issues topping the public’s concerns mostly by double digits.
The national socialist Democrats and their allied consorts within and without the FBI and Justice Department continued diverting attention from these failures by continuing an assault on the local and state level against the 800-pound gorilla in their parlor: Donald Trump.
Even before the ill-fated raid on the former President’s home at Mar-a-Lago backfired (turns out everybody who’d been elected and left office since the American Revolution, it seems, had personal possession of “classified documents,” whatever those are) there was a steady drum beat in both civil and criminal courts to malign the 45th President.
Chief among the state and local social Democrat elected officials instigating investigations against President Trump center in Atlanta and Manhattan. The Atlanta/Fulton County district attorney is looking for a way to indict the former president for “interfering” with the Georgia 2020 presidential election based on a phone call.
The left-leaning Atlanta Journal/Constitution is only happy to oblige by screaming “Indictment!” at every mention of the grand jury’s progress. Such a charge, they conclude, arises from an alleged perjury, presumably by the former president. Trump, however, never testified or otherwise gave any kind of sworn statement regarding the investigated conduct. But never mind.
Even more ludicrous is the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into alleged “hush money” payments made to Stormy Daniels to keep an alleged affair between her and Trump quiet during the 2016 campaign. Never mind the fact that a previous federal investigation exonerated Trump and a subsequent defamation lawsuit filed by Trump resulted in Daniels being ordered to pay Trump $300,000, an award which was held up on appeal. But never mind.
One can smell the fear in Washington, D.C., as this election cycle matures. Like Biden, the swamp reads the polls. And this is what they read.
Three polls came out in mid-February: Yahoo/YouGov, Harvard Caps-Harris and FOX News. All have Trump defeating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the GOP nomination. Yahoo put the margin at 47% for Trump and 39% for DeSantis. Harvard Caps had Trump’s lead at 49% to 39%. And a more recent Fox News poll had Trump leading with 43% to DeSantis’ 28%.
Given the vilifying of Trump by the entire socialist Democratic machine and the efforts in many sectors of the GOP to marginalize Trump, these numbers are remarkable. And be reminded that the wet feeling on your leg isn’t necessarily rain.
More alarming to the ruling junta and their collaborators were the results concerning a Trump/Biden 2024 rematch where Yahoo and Harvard reported that Trump leads Biden by 3% and 5%, respectively. An Emerson College poll, released in late January, showed similar results. At best, DeSantis ties.
So, yes, “Read the polls, Jack.” Trump is not marginalized, neither is DeSantis. But Biden might be.
Gary Wisenbaker is a Realtor with Century21 Realty in Valdosta (#garysellsvaldosta) and can be reached at (912) 713-2553 and gwisenbaker@C21realtyadvisors.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.