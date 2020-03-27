Socialist Democrat and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn recently opined that the trillion dollar stimulus package then wending its way through Congress presented "a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision."
Columnist James Robbins interprets it best: “In other words, coronavirus gives good cover to impose progressive requirements on stricken businesses and a society eager to see government simply act. And fast.”
At this writing, the White House and Senate have resolved their differences and approved a stimulus bill that is headed over to the House where, unless Speaker Nancy Pelosi sits on it like she did the failed Articles of Impeachment, the House will vote on it and get it to President Donald Trump by Friday.
It could have already been on the President’s desk, however.
You see, the Senate and White House were virtually in agreement last Sunday night when Pelosi yanked Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s chain and put an end to the nearly completed negotiations.
It obviously wasn’t “visionary” enough for her far Left agenda.
The Pelosi-Clyburn agenda included more emphasis on identity politics than identifying those American workers and businesses desperately needing financial assistance. Rather, Pelosi demanded the inclusion of several Socialist Democrat agenda items including emission standards for airlines, alternative energy tax credits, and weakening immigration laws and enforcement
There was even an attempt to federalize all elections.
There’s a word for putting political interests before the nation’s interests: Reprehensible.
But Pelosi’s 1,119-page bill was so breathtaking in its attempt to reshape the political landscape by imposing an agenda that would have been in place had the Socialist Democrats won in 2016 that even the compliant media had to call her hand. And she backed down. It appears she has signed off on the Senate-White House version.
We’ll see.
The markets, which had basically been in a free fall, surged on the news of a targeted stimulus package with the DOW gaining 11% in one day, an historic benchmark not seen since 1933. While it’s got a way to go to get back to pre-COVID-19 levels, it’s a welcome reversal.
The media’s narrative of hysteria regarding the virus along with the Socialist Democrats’ willingness to delay the passage of an aid package serves a singular purpose: diminish the President’s standing in the eyes of the voters as he manages this crisis.
And if they can weaken this presidency, then they have a fighting chance to get that recession they’ve so long hoped for. After all, a president going into an election with a recession is vulnerable, even if it’s just a rumor, as in the case of President George H. W. Bush.
Yet the facts just aren’t going their way. A recent Gallup Poll put the President’s crisis handling approval rating at 60%, his overall rating at 49%. So, he’s on solid ground, at least right now. But in politics, things can, and do, change fast.
These numbers aren’t surprising. The President has assembled an outstanding team to shepherd the country through these harrowing days. He’s delegated responsibilities and, despite the media’s assertions to the contrary, he listens to the advice he’s given.
That the media has failed to drive a wedge, for example, between the President and renowned infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, evidences the cohesiveness of his COVID-19 team.
The transparency of what the federal government and the administration are doing is simply unparalleled in history. The daily pressers attest to this fact.
The media and other “experts” recently had an apoplectic moment when President Trump announced that he’d like to start opening up the country “by Easter.”
Maybe this is overly optimistic, maybe it’s not. In three weeks, however, the virus landscape will have changed for the better, according to the President. Some areas of the country may not be ready to be opened, other areas may.
But what the President has done is offer hope, as he has been doing all along. Part of strong leadership is doing just that as well as continuing to set down markers and meeting metrics.
And this is what strong leaders, like President Trump, do.
Gary Wisenbaker (gary@realtyadvisorsga.com) is a Realtor at Real Living Realty Advisors and a political consultant with Blackstone, LLC.
