The United States stands at a crossroads, grappling with challenges that are exacerbated by the policies of the current administration and its failed Justice Department and FBI.
The failed economic policies of this administration, the botched investigation into Hunter Biden’s affairs and the political persecution of former President Donald Trump, all combine to negatively impact the public trust, national governance and, perhaps worse, the erosion of freedom of speech.
The cornerstone of President Biden’s economic policy, often dubbed “Bidenomics,” has come under intense scrutiny. The reckless spending and expansive government intervention have contributed to soaring inflation rates, burgeoning national debt and an uncertain job market, and not to mention the rise in gasoline prices at the pump.
The shift away from policies that have historically spurred economic growth and private sector innovation illuminates this administration’s fiscal incompetence. Some argue that these measures were necessary to address the aftermath of the pandemic. Poppycock.
These policies were designed to and only served to weaken the country’s economic foundations and place future generations at risk.
The lackluster investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings and foreign financial connections raises concerns about impartiality within the justice system. Had similar circumstances involved a member of a Republican family, the scrutiny and consequences would have been far more severe and swift.
The obvious double standard in handling investigations involving individuals with political affiliations elucidates that there is a two-tiered prosecutorial system and erodes the public’s confidence in the impartiality of the justice system.
So to make sure everyone knows he means business, Attorney General Merrick Garland recently appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation. This is the same attorney, you understand, that orchestrated the failed plea deal for Hunter, a deal that would have granted him broad immunity for past and future crimes.
What a joke.
The political persecution of former President Donald Trump is clearly a strategic attempt to weaken a potential rival in the 2024 presidential election. The repeated investigations and media narratives that perpetuate unsubstantiated claims against Trump highlight a political bias that undermines the principles of fair governance and due process.
This strategy not only serves to divide the nation further but also sends a message that political vendettas are prioritized over the collective good.
It is clear that the current administration and its socialist Democratic minions in both the federal and state governments justice departments will not tolerate anyone questioning an election where they are declared the winner.
Like former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton and former Georgian gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Mr. Trump took that position that he did not lose in 2020 and that the elections were rigged. Mrs. Clinton and Ms. Abrams made similar pronouncements when they lost their respective races. But where, one might ask, are their indictments?
Prosecutions based on one’s statements and belief is a clear and present threat to freedom of speech.
The apprehension about questioning election results or expressing dissenting opinions is exacerbated by the reality that those who question the status quo are met with censure, ostracization or, in the case of Mr. Trump, criminal prosecution.
Recent polling data suggests that a significant portion of Americans feel apprehensive about expressing their views, fearing backlash from an environment that appears hostile to differing perspectives. This chilling effect stifles healthy political discourse and contributes to a polarized society.
But this is exactly what the current cabal in Washington, New York and Georgia, maybe even Arizona, want.
Dividing then conquering is the tried-and-true game plan for the socialist Democrats. Where there is disunity and fear in questioning the government, their relentless attack on the American people and the institutions that should protect them can continue unabated.
It doesn’t have to be this way and 2024 may show us the way out.
Gary Wisenbaker is a Realtor with Century21 Realty in Valdosta and can be reached at (912) 713-2553 or gwisenbaker@C21realtyadvisors.com
