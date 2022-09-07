A bizarre thing happened as President Biden opened the mid-term debate narrative in a recent speech in Philadelphia: he addressed no issue that Americans care about.
One might have thought an ideological speech by Joe Biden, a candidate who promised to “unify” the country, coming on the cusp of the mid-term elections, would attempt to do that by highlighting the common cause of the nation in strengthening it economically, internationally, and the steps his administration have taken to achieve such unifying goals.
This Biden did not do: the clear intent of the speech was to exacerbate and deepen, wherever and however he could, the divisions in the country for purely political gain.
The socialist Democrats and their apparatchiks planned for this speech for months, from the witch trial called the J6 House Select committee, to harassing prior President Donald Trump administration officials with midnight raids, street and airport arrests, to confiscating at least one GOP congressman’s cell phone, to precedent breaking and stormtrooper-esque FBI raid of a former president’s personal residence.
Additionally, Biden invented and started using the term “MAGA Republicans” increasingly over the past few weeks. Expanding his lexicon to further define that term, Biden invoked the term “semi-fascists.”
These actions laid the foundation for Biden’s recent diatribe.
The tone and lack of hard content in his message was necessary to deflect the national discussion from the real issues Americans care about: the economy, inflation, crime, gasoline and grocery prices, national security, and a looming recession. That these issues turn the mid-terms into a referendum on Biden and the socialist Democrats and their policies is axiomatic. And on each issue the current administration has failed, from the disastrous surrender of Afghanistan to the Taliban to Russia’s ruthless campaign to dominate Europe to a 40-year-high inflation rate to the doubling of gas prices in the last 16 months.
Having no record to campaign on, the socialist Democrats find it necessary and essential to demonize their opposition. They must change the factual narrative to a false narrative.
And that’s what Thursday night’s speech was crafted to do.
The proof is in the pudding.
The 2,966-word speech mentioned the GOP, “MAGA Republicans” and President Donald Trump at least 19 times. He even got around to calling them “white supremacists” and, of course, “extremists.”
There were only three single sentence paragraphs (out of 60) and 86 words concerning Biden’s legislative record. And nary a word about his authoritarian power grab shifting student loan debt to the Americans who either didn’t go to college, didn’t need loans to do so or otherwise paid off their loans, that is, the taxpayers.
Biden didn’t mention the economy, inflation, gas prices, food shortages, crime, the southern border or international threats at all.
These things weren’t mentioned because the socialist Democrats, and Joe Biden, have failed miserably. And they know it.
The angry and bitter words Biden spewed out in Philadelphia Thursday night against a blood red background, complete with soldiers guarding him, attacking all those who oppose their socialist Democrat agenda were simply not presidential, much less unifying, and were repulsive and disgusting.
It was a modern attempt at intimidation using the tried and effective delivery vehicle from the worst regimes in world history.
And if you weren’t disturbed by Biden’s tirade, you should be.
Gary Wisenbaker (gary50155@gmail.com;) is the author of “How Great is His mercy” and a Realtor with Century 21 Realty Advisors in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.