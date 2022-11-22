On Nov. 11, our country celebrated Veterans Day. We thank God for all of our veterans who served and are now serving.
We can’t forget the sacrifice and the price veterans made for our country and world. We can’t forget our veterans who have passed on.
Our country should always honor and salute you veterans. God Bless America. God Bless America.
On Thursday, Nov. 24, our nation will celebrate Thanksgiving Day.
When we look back on this year and past years, we should give thanks.
When our country can see what all has happened and what we are still facing, we must still give thanks.
As we gather around the dinner table, let’s not forget our families, friends and those who are less fortunate.
We give thanks to God for all our many blessings. We give thanks. We give thanks.
Freeman S. Rivers. Sr., Hahira
