As we prepare to celebrate another Christmas and New Year’s, we have so much to be thankful for. Let’s continue to spread joy, love, and peace in this season and throughout the year.

Let’s help to bless others if we are able. Never forget that the real and true meaning of Christmas is the special birth. For the birth of Christ is what Christmas is all about. Christmas time is that special time of yer. Let's always remember the reason for the season.

As this 2022 year comes to an end and as we reflect back on this year, we can see our ups and downs, good and bad.There are things to remember and things to forget, but, thought it all, we as a country and world are blessed! Let’s help make our country and world better and safer.

Season greetings! Merry Christmas! Happy holidays! Happy Kwanzaa! And have yourself a prosperous New Year!

Freeman S. Rivers. Sr., Hahira