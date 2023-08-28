On May 19, 2023, Rev. Floyd Rose was honored as Person of the Year by the Action Social Club at Valdosta State University.
That was great to honor him with an award to be named after him.
Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson presented Rev. Rose with an official city proclamation naming May 19, as “Floyd Rose Day.”
Over the years, Rev. Rose has been in the communities fighting and addressing ongoing community concerns. He has served our country and communities well. Our communities need more leaders who will stand for what is right.
Rev. Floyd Rose, you not only did well but you have been excellent.
I miss your articles in the paper. Yes, there are other writers whose articles are good but I miss Rev. Rose articles.
Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, is the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington and the famous speech by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – “I Have a Dream.” It will forever be cemented in America and world history.
This article is dedicated to Rev. Floyd Rose for your loyalty and service to our communities and country. Thank you!
Freeman S. Rivers. Sr., Hahira
