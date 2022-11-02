Get out and vote
If you haven’t heard, it’s mid-term election.
Now is the time to get out and vote.
With early voting going on, we need everyone who is registered to get out and vote if you haven’t already.
With early voting, the voters have more time to get out and cast their votes. If you don’t vote early, please make it your business to vote on Election Day, Nov. 8.
There are lots of negative commercials, ads, etc. Millions of dollars are spent on the negative commercials even though the money spent could go a long way to help our country.
We must vote for the person who we believe will do the best job.
If you are a registered voter and don’t vote, your vote can’t count because you didn’t vote.
Let your vote count and vote.
God bless America!
