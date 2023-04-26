I’ve just finished that annual rite of passage: filling out income tax forms.
Love of money is supposed to be the root of all evil; that may tell you something about the federal government, which took in $4.9 trillion in tax revenue in 2022. That’s a whole lotta love somewhere.
In his “Star Trek” novel, “The Final Reflection,” the late author John M. Ford details a 23rd Century meeting between a Klingon ship’s captain, Krenn, and powerful Atlanta industrialist Max Grandisson in, of all places, the Sun Dial Restaurant, Atlanta’s famous rotating eatery.
When the industrialist complains about how much of his fortune the government taxes away for space exploration, Krenn wonders “if this human were so powerful, how the Federation was able to take his money away from him.”
Well, I know how they take it away from me. It’s called “withholding.” Like most working Americans, there’s a fair share of what we’ve earned that we never see because Uncle Sam gets his pound of flesh first.
I consider myself a victim of taxation without representation. I pay my share to the feds each year, so I fully expect my own rightful U.S. Senate seat. Sen. Terry Richards, I-Valdosta. Committee memberships: Armed forces, budget, appropriations, subcommittee on food and nutrition, specialty crops, organics and research.
Somehow, the Senate sergeant-at-arms has failed to mail me the keys to my office.
At any rate, slogging through the paperwork was about the same this year as last:
Line 1: Enter amount from box 6 on your W-2 form. This is your gross annual income.
Line 2: Enter amount of your annual income that wasn’t gross but actually looked pretty slick, like those lovely Canadian $10 bills with the art of the passenger train on one side of them. This is your annual not-gross-at-all income. See Line 15b.
Line 3: Subtract Line 2 from Line 1. This is your taxable income. If the result is “$0,” you are a liar and are going to hell.
Line 4: Multiply Line 3 by the number of times Yul Brynner says “So let it be written; so let it be done” as Pharaoh Ramses in Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 epic “The Ten Commandments.” See Line 15b.
Line 5: Check this box if you want to donate $3 to the presidential election fund. For your convenience, this box has been pre-checked with permanent ink.
Line 6: Mary is a tree surgeon. If Mary has to climb 15 feet with a six-foot ripsaw to cut an 11-foot-branch, how much will Mary’s itemized deductions for medical bills be after she slips and falls?
Line 7: Smoke break. See Line 15b.
Line 8: To calculate your earned income credit (EIC), multiply the result on Line 4 by pi, an irrational number with infinite digits beyond the decimal point. Do not round.
Line 9: Any business deductions for “room service” calls in Las Vegas hotels should be entered here.
Line 10: I am thinking of a number. Guess any number from 1-10. Enter it here.
Line 11: Wrong! It was 6.
Line 12: Write to “Jeopardy!” become a contestant, win your way through to Final Jeopardy!, bet everything, hope you know enough about “Potent Potables.” If you win Final Jeopardy!, enter that amount here. See Line 15b.
Line 13: If you lose Final Jeopardy!, enter the estimated value of the lovely parting gifts here (Exp.: Encyclopedia Americana, Turtle Wax (one case), Rice-a-Roni (year’s supply, 52 boxes): Total est. value: $15.)
Line 14: If you are a paid preparer, tell Daddy you’ve finished and ask if you can go out for Frosties now.
Line 15a: Not “a,” dummy, “b!” 15b! How many times do I have to tell you this?
Line 15b: Ignore all previous calculations. Enter the amount from Line 1. Write a check for this amount and mail to Internal Revenue Service Processing Center.
After all this, you may be frustrated enough to switch to the 1040EZ form:
Line 1: Look, just write us a check for $1,500 and we’ll call it all even-Stevens, OK?
Terry Richards is The Valdosta Daily Times senior reporter.
