Please ask the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to deny permits for a strip mine within three miles of the Okefenokee Swamp: twinpines.comment@dnr.ga.gov
Twin Pines Minerals, LLC, wants to mine titanium dioxide, which is mainly used for white paint and other whiteners.
Around 85% of the Okefenokee Swamp is drained by the Suwannee River. There is no wall in the swamp between the St. Marys River Basin where the mine would be and the Suwannee River Basin. Any change in swamp water level would affect the whole swamp and the Suwannee River, including fishing, boating and swimming, and possibly drinking water wells.
Any lowered water level or dewatering of the surface around the Swamp increases the risk of fires. The 2007 Bugaboo fire spread smoke west across the Suwannee River Basin, causing respiratory distress 80 miles away in Quitman, continuing 450 miles to Meridian, Mississippi. Southwards the smoke closed I-75 and went 370 miles to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. North it went 250 miles to Atlanta.
During the 2017 West Mims fire, Lowndes County Fire (along with Valdosta and its other cities, and nearby counties) sent assistance from 75 miles away. They were among 900 firefighters from across the country.
“There’s nobody that can tackle something like that alone,” said Lowndes County Emergency Management Director Ashley Tye, before Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter read a thank you letter from the Charlton County Commission, which said in part, “We would not have been able to defend the livelihood of our citizens without you or your equipment.”
The 152,515 acres burned by the West Mims fire caused much local economic damage. The area burned included most of the land later purchased by Trail Ridge Land, LLC, which Twin Pines Minerals, LLC now proposes to mine.
That fire disaster thus set up the conditions for the current potential mining incursion too near the Okefenokee Swamp.
The local economy around the Okefenokee Swamp interacts with economies far away.
For example, the first sign off of I-75 southbound at Exit 16 says “Okefenokee Swamp, Stephen C. Foster State Park, 62 Miles,” which encourages people to stay overnight in Valdosta and eat in restaurants there.
People from Lowndes County and much farther away travel to that park and to the refuge and to the Suwannee River for paddling, fishing, birdwatching and other activities. SCFSP is in Charlton County, and, as already mentioned, any lowered water level in the Okefenokee Swamp affects the whole swamp.
John S. Quarterman is the Suwannee Riverkeeper with WWALS Watershed Coalition.
