At the end of the American Revolution, Gen. George Washington could have easily made himself a king or a dictator.
Washington's popularity was so high and his character so respected by war's end that many early Americans would have not only accepted Washington as a dictator, but would have gladly welcomed it.
Washington, however, did no such thing.
With the war finished and won, without urging, Washington surrendered his sword to the Continental Congress, the American people's elected representatives.
England's King George III could not believe any man would choose to surrender such power; it left him incredulous.
Upon hearing Washington's plan to resign public life, King George III said: "If (Washington) does that, he will be the greatest man in the world."
We should be wary of any politician or any person who proposes canceling or indefinitely suspending an election because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delaying? If we must. As we have with the Georgia presidential primary this month, but with a clear date to reconvene the vote.
Finding new ways to legitimately cast a ballot? Absolutely.
Canceling? Or indefinitely suspending an election? Never.
Our nation has faced crises in the past. Wars and depressions that did not last for weeks but for years.
Our elections endured.
Americans have experienced the peaceful transition of power during devastating economic times – such as Franklin Delano Roosevelt taking office while President Herbert Hoover stepped down in 1933 during the Great Depression.
Even during a national crisis such as the Civil War, the power of the vote was not subverted. Americans held the first successful election during a civil war anywhere in 1864.
President Abraham Lincoln ran for re-election that year, while serving as commander in chief of the fighting Union forces.
When someone suggested Lincoln suspend the election because of the war, Lincoln replied: "If the rebellion could force us to forgo or postpone a national election, it might fairly claim to have already conquered and ruined us."
Lincoln said these words when he thought he would likely lose his reelection bid. He wasn't even certain he would be nominated again as the Republican candidate.
But Lincoln held fast to the ideals of republican representation and democratic elections.
The 1864 election continued as scheduled despite half the nation in rebellion, despite bloody battles being fought on American soil, despite the doubts of success by the very man who could have suspended the election.
The election endured because suspending an election might conquer or ruin us.
We should heed Lincoln's words.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.