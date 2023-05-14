The relationship between fathers and sons has been a recurring theme in my columns.
But very little about the relationship between sons and mothers.
Why? The answer is partly because I have three sons and no daughters. Partly, perhaps, it’s because an adult son often tries understanding himself better by understanding his father better.
Partly, it’s because when it comes to writing something about my Mom, I don’t know where to start. She’s done so much for me through the years.
Maybe it’s the thought that if a grown man sits down and thinks about all of the things his mother has done for him through the years, he might just cry like that baby boy she once held in her arms, or that little boy whose tears she once wiped away.
Writing about Mom is a daunting task. Given all she has done, how can you do her justice? Where do you begin?
Writing about mothers is tough for a son because while many fathers and sons go through a tug-of-war of understanding and not understanding each other, many mothers have both the father and the son figured out. And many a growing son comes to understand that when he doesn’t understand the actions of his father, the mother will be there to do the explaining.
Moms. From meals prepared and sprained ankles wrapped to nightmares and broken hearts soothed to clothes ironed to advice given to a disciplinarian who kept me straight to costumes for some school show being sewed in the middle of the night to the patience of listening to my stories from the time I could talk. This list could go on and on.
One time, in junior high, an English teacher assigned us to interview someone. I mentioned at the dinner table I would like to interview the West Virginia Secretary of State. Mom didn’t have any political strings to pull but she called the Secretary of State, and I interviewed him.
On another occasion, she arranged a tour of a water-treatment plant so a friend and I could earn a Boy Scout merit badge. She called the police department so I could meet a detective and earn my fingerprinting merit badge.
From Mom, I learned that many things are as simple as asking if you dare make a phone call.
During a school conference, my second-grade teacher insinuated that I was just about worthless because she often caught me daydreaming in her class. My mom lit into that teacher. Mom told her to leave my daydreaming be. It was part of me.
There is no measure of how much grown sons, who are often too quiet on the subject, owe their mothers.
But, dear mothers, Mom, we don’t know where to begin. Know that we love you and we remember all of the things, from large to small, which you have done for us.
And fellow sons, if your mother is near or if she is far, if you cannot bring yourself to say all of the things which your mother has done for you, if the words catch like a lump in the throat, tell her you love her and thank her.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
