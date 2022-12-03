Giving to the Empty Stocking Fund is a true act of charity.
True, The Valdosta Daily Times runs the names of the people who donate to the fund throughout the holiday season each year.
But there is no chance for donors to see the smiling faces of the children affected. There is no moment to bask in the glow of children receiving the toys purchased by Empty Stocking Fund donations.
The Empty Stocking Fund is about ensuring no child finds an empty stocking Christmas morning.
It’s not about any child saying thank you to any of the sponsors or donors.
As far as the children are concerned, Empty Stocking Fund gifts come from their parents or Santa. Parents can tell their children that the gifts came from the Empty Stocking Fund. If the parents choose to do so. But that’s the choice of the parents. Not the donors or sponsors.
That’s one of the things I love about the Empty Stocking Fund.
The Salvation Army distributes the gifts each year to parents and guardians. Parents pick up the toys and take them home to their children.
It allows a parent to remain provider in their children’s eyes.
It allows a child to still believe in the magic of Santa Claus.
The Empty Stocking Fund has been a South Georgia tradition for more than 70 years. That’s generations of children who have received toys thanks to the fund. And thanks to you, our readers and partners who have donated to the fund.
The fund is sponsored by the Salvation Army, Guardian Bank and The Valdosta Daily Times. Each year, the fund raises thousands of dollars. Each year, the fund regularly helps more than 1,000 children whose families have registered for gifts with The Salvation Army.
Again, The Valdosta Daily Times readers, the Outback Riders, the Whiskey River Club and many others make the fund possible each year.
When a thousand motorcycles roar up Ashley Street, like they will on the third Saturday in December, with each biker carrying a toy, there are no throngs of smiling children waiting to greet the Outback Riders at the end of their toy ride.
When the Whiskey River Club holds its annual dinner, there are no children there to receive a gift.
When you send a check to the Empty Stocking Fund, you will not receive a thank you note from a child.
No, the Empty Stocking Fund is an act of faith.
An Outback Rider may not meet the child who receives the toy but still knows a child will receive it come Christmas morning.
Donors may not experience the joy of seeing a child opening a present but they know the money has been sent to help a child have a toy for Christmas.
The Empty Stocking Fund is a faith as simple as the magic of Santa Claus as splendid as the promise of a child born away in a manger.
We don’t necessarily need to see or be seen to know there is a bit of goodness in the world.
Thank you for contributing to the Empty Stocking Fund.
Donations may be sent to: Empty Stocking Fund, c/o Margie Blanton, Guardian Bank, P.O. Box 3400, Valdosta, Ga. 31604.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.