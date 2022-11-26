Stan Parker was wounded.
Vietnam.
Badly injured from shrapnel.
Stan was placed on a chopper. He was being airlifted for medical attention. He was being helicoptered to safety.
But the war didn’t stop because of a helicopter. It didn’t stop because one man had already been injured.
No. The helicopter came under fire. Bullets came through the floor near where Stan lay suffering.
The helicopter crashed.
Injured further among the wreckage, Stan was still under enemy fire.
Another helicopter landed. The crew implored Stan to run. Bullets rained on them. Stan said he was injured. He needed help. The crew was unfazed, penned down by bullets.
Stan said he felt someone lift him to his feet. His rescuer carried him, pushed him, forward, forward to the chopper. The crewmen helped Stan aboard. The helicopter rose. Bullets hit the floor but the chopper rose above them.
Away, safe, Stan told the crew he wanted to thank the man who carried him aboard the chopper. The crew looked at him. A funny look. The crew told Stan no one carried him. Stan ran the distance himself. He ran it alone, they said.
Vietnam veteran Stan Parker tells this story in the book “The Odyssey of Echo Company” by Doug Stanton.
There’s no explanation for what happened to Stan Parker. Neither he nor the book tries giving an explanation. Though Stan swears someone carried him that day despite what the helicopter crew saw or told him.
Sometimes things happen that we can’t explain.
A person may find himself in a dangerous situation, a perilous moment at an accident scene, then inexplicably realizes he’s several yards away in a safer place with no recollection of how one moment led to the next. How so many steps were taken without recalling taking one, let alone several.
Some will scoff at the entire notion. Others will say it’s the Lord working His ways. Others will say the mind does what the mind needs to do when necessary.
Still, whether it’s being carried by someone who others say was not there, or being moved from one square to another like a pawn on a chessboard, some things cannot be explained.
But such instances fuel a faith that rescue is a possibility even in situations where rescues are few and the possibility of unexpected rescue seems grim.
A faith that something can move us when we must be moved.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.