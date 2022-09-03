Here are some headlines that suggest humans just might not make it as the predominant species on Earth much longer. With apologies to Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.” Hiker lost for 24 hours ignored calls from rescuers because of unknown number – New York Post
”We’re not gonna make it / No, we ain’t gonna make it / We’re not gonna make it anymore.”
A US town has rejected plans for solar panels amid fears they would ‘suck up all the energy from the sun’ – Insider
An ice-age bison was discovered! Then soon eaten — once the foul taste was smothered – NPR
Italian man tries to dodge Covid jab using fake arm – BBC
Iowa town asks: Where did we put our time capsule? – Associated Press
Elon Musk and Grimes Named Their Baby X Æ A-12. Here’s the Plane Behind the Name – Popular Mechanics
It turns out people have been planting (and eating) the mystery seeds from China – The Takeout
Spain’s Prime Minister Suggests Ditching Neckties To Save Energy – Associated Press
Mysterious Hard Object Inside Catfish Turns Out To Be Sex Toy – Huffington Post
Border Agent Starts 47,000-Acre Wildfire By Shooting Exploding Target at Gender Reveal Party – Newsweek
Couple’s marriage license stalls because clerk thinks New Mexico is a foreign country – Associated Press
Sigh.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
