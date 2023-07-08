You may not have liked her.
But you likely didn’t know her.
To be fair, you may not have liked her columns in The Valdosta Daily Times, rather than disliking her. Still, many of you didn’t know her.
I liked her but I didn’t know her either.
We spoke once on the phone.
We spoke briefly in person at a voting precinct on a past Election Day; she was a poll worker. I recognized her from her column photo. I had to introduce myself. She was as sweet as meeting somebody’s grandmother during that short encounter.
In submitting her columns, she worked mostly with The Times news clerk. She regularly called or emailed with a change in wording to her already submitted columns.
Other than this, I really didn’t know her.
Dr. Jane Elza passed away last week. She was 79.
She came to Valdosta State in 1974, and was the first woman in the Valdosta State Political Science Department, according to her obituary.
She occasionally wrote letters to the editor published in The Valdosta Daily Times through past years.
In recent years, retired from VSU, Dr. Elza started writing guest columns more frequently to The Valdosta Daily Times. About two years ago, in June 2021, she sent a batch of guest columns to the newspaper.
We published several of them but not all of them. We did not publish every column she submitted but that did not deter her from submitting more during the past two years.
Her last column was published only a few weeks prior to her passing.
Her columns tackled subjects such as “Shorthand indications of a coming dictatorship,” “Taking a long look at the Big Lie,” “We must stop the killings” (about mass shootings), “Drawing the line on racism,” “How to avoid a civil war,” “Get in good trouble: Vote, vote, vote,” “Of Aristotle and the fall of democracy,” “An open letter to the unvaccinated,” “What Is Trump hiding?” “New Constitutional Convention a bad idea” ... to name only a few of her published columns.
Dr. Elza wrote about justice for all. She wrote about fairness for everybody. She questioned the motives of megalomaniacs and wondered why people blindly follow megalomaniacs. And while some may have claimed she was divisive, she wrote about finding points of unity in a divided nation and against politicians calling for a “national divorce.”
And a lot of people didn’t like that. They didn’t like her.
A fellow columnist once forwarded an email from a reader that referred to Dr. Elza as “a local old lady, a retired professor” who expresses hatred for President Donald Trump, adding “he’s always on her mind.”
Dr. Elza did write about Trump ... a lot. But part of what she wrote was about Trump’s refusal to “go away” like most former presidents.
Another reader suggested Dr. Elza’s positions on Trump revealed a lack of respect for the position of the presidency. She often suggested Trump himself lacked respect for the office of the presidency.
A few readers suggested Dr. Elza was out of step with local community values.
But several readers listed Dr. Elza as their favorite columnist. One reader regularly posted copies of her columns on Facebook. One reader wrote her columns were so good that surely she is a nationally syndicated columnist not a local writer.
This may shock some folks but it seems there may be more than one set of community values.
And even if there was only one standard, especially if there is only one predominant standard, a differing opinion is of great value. Societies where everyone agrees or a majority thinks everyone agrees need that lone voice crying in the wilderness. That voice that dares call into question the perceived community values.
Jane Elza was one of those voices.
She based her columns on deep research and decades of study into history and politics. She wrote with wit, insight and self-deprecating humor. She questioned motives. She wrote with reason and outrage. She balanced skepticism with an abiding faith.
Looking back, perhaps, we knew Jane Elza after all.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
