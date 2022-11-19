Once, or so it seems, or maybe it was because we sat at the kids table and didn’t listen to the talk at the adult table, families put differences aside at Thanksgiving to come together, to eat a meal and be thankful.
Some families would go around the table, with relatives sharing what each one was thankful for. They shared their blessings ... even when some relatives were skeptical of this tradition and responded with something quick, simple and a bit snide – “I’m thankful for this turkey leg.”
Now, mention Thanksgiving dinner to many people in the weeks leading to the holiday, and they raise an arched eyebrow, or blow out a sigh of exasperation, and they steel themselves as if off to war.
They dread the politics of Thanksgiving and the holiday season. Not just the usual family politics but actual politics-politics.
Used to be, or so it seemed, the politics of the holiday season was who was rooting for which team for the afternoon football games, or who was making the deviled eggs, or who was sitting where, or who was old enough to leave the kids table and move to the adult table, or who had a childhood beef carried over into adulthood.
Now, the politics of Thanksgiving revolve around, like the rest of the nation, which relatives are Democrats, which relatives are Republicans, who’s woke and who’s a Trumper. Who can keep their politics to themselves for a day or two and who cannot help even for a meal to espouse their beliefs about anything and everything.
Sigh, pass the salt ...
In past Thanksgivings, television sets may have been tuned to parades or dog shows or an airing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” or most definitely football in the afternoon.
Many TVs are now tuned on Thanksgiving to Fox News or CNN or some other 24-hour news channel that part of the family finds abhorrent.
Instead of relatives giving thanks around the table, many air political grievances ... not just what they like about their side but usually what they hate about the other side, which likely represents some member or members of their family seated right beside of them.
“Can you pass the potato salad, Aunt Sue, and aren’t the Democrats awful ...”
“Sure, here’s the potato salad, Uncle Bob, but the Republicans are worse ...”
It’s amazing family Thanksgiving dinners haven’t devolved into epic food fights. But don’t let this inspire you to hurl mashed potatoes at cousin Earl’s head, settle for the usual indigestion instead.
And worse, Thanksgiving comes a few weeks after an election, when political bruising is still tender and sore. Unless, you’re in Georgia, where the election continues into a runoff. At least this year, the runoff ends before Christmas.
So, maybe this year, we should all work to get along, at least for the Thanksgiving dinner.
Don’t expect everyone to silently let you rant about politics. It’s a mistake that everyone has to tip-toe around someone else’s politics. If you’re the person that always starts political talk, recognize it and put it on hold for a day.
Don’t like your nephew’s politics? Opt to remember him as a 5-year-old who played with Power Rangers. Or marvel at how much he looks like a long-past relative.
Don’t like grandma’s politics? Remember when she was the sweetest person in your life, always offering candy and smiles from childhood.
Turn off the news channels, not just for the meal, but for the day, or even days, while family visits.
For one Thanksgiving, let’s table politics-politics and get back to the real meaning of the holiday.
Being thankful and resenting something a sibling did 30 years ago.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
