Phone in hand, Sam waited for his eggs at the diner counter.
Ralph entered a minute later and took his regular stool beside of Sam.
Ralph looked up from his phone.
"Good morning, Sam," he said, with a smile.
"Good morning, Ralph," Sam answered holding out his hand.
They shook hands.
"How's your mama and them?" Ralph asked.
"They're fine. Yours?" Sam asked.
"All's well as far as I know," Ralph said. "How's the coffee?"
"Hot and fresh."
Ralph ordered a cup of coffee along with some scrambled eggs and bacon.
"Work going OK?" Sam asked.
"It's going," Ralph said.
"I heard that," Sam said.
They chuckled as if this was news and as if this hadn't been their standard response for years. Sam's eggs arrived and he returned to the Facebook thread on his phone. A thread where he and Ralph had been discussing politics. He read the lines Ralph must have posted while walking to the diner counter.
Ralph: You and your political ilk are about as bright as the idiots you elected to D.C.
Sam typed.
Sam: Yeah, just like you and your political cronies to resort to name calling. You're a buffoon like the rest of them.
Ralph and Sam continued typing as they dug into their eggs.
Ralph: Please. You're the one associated with a bunch of hypocrites and demon worshippers.
Sam: You're aligned with election deniers and fascists.
Ralph: Takes one to know one, you stinking poltroon.
Sam: I'd rather be a poltroon than a person whose head is so far up his can he has to unbutton his shirt to watch TV.
Ralph: Yeah, well, better than watching that propaganda you call news.
Sam: It's better to be informed than indoctrinated. Baaaaa ... you're a sheeple person.
Ralph: I'm not the sheeple. You're the ..."
Ralph looked up from his phone and eggs and asked Sam seated beside of him, "If people are sheeple would a person who is part of a group of sheeple be a shperson or a sherson?"
Sam looked up from his phone and gave it some thought, then said, "I think it would just be a sheep."
"Thanks," Ralph said.
"You're welcome," Sam said.
They returned to their phones and eggs.
Ralph: I'm not the sheeple. You're the sheep. Baaa yourself. You should quit drinking the Kool-Aid.
Sam: You and your political cronies are the ones that've been drinking and heavily drinking given the craziness y'all spew.
Ralph: I don't drink what any of y'all are drinking at all.
Sam and Ralph both paused to sip their coffee.
Sam: You should charge rent for the amount of space we take up in your brain.
Ralph: At least I have a brain unlike you and those other mindless followers.
The waitress laid their two checks on the counter.
Sam picked up his and Ralph's checks, saying "I got this."
Ralph added, "I'll pick them up next time."
Sam paid. They pushed away from the counter, stood and shook hands.
"Take care of yourself, Sam. Tell the missus I said hey."
"You, too, Ralph. Don't work too hard."
Walking into the parking lot, they returned to their phones.
Sam: Stupid evil lover.
Ralph: You smelly piece of crud.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
