The newspaper rarely uses “Valdostan” any more.
We use the term “Valdosta resident,” or even more simply write “of Valdosta.”
This column might mark the first time in years that “Valdostan” has appeared in The Valdosta Daily Times.
But for decades, “Valdostan” played a regular part in newspaper articles. It probably appeared in the newspaper at least once a day, often more than once per edition, though people rarely spoke the word. You rarely heard anyone say “I am a Valdostan” or “Friends, Valdostans, countrymen, lend me your ears ...”
I was guilty of writing it hundreds, possibly thousands of times. Valdostan came in handy, in writing. No matter how odd it sounds said aloud.
Spoken, Valdostan just sounds weird.
Sounds like it might fit well in the title of a pirate movie. Something like “The Curse of the Mad Valdostan” or its sequel “Treasure of the Mad Valdostan.”
Still, Valdostan sounds better than other types of resident names.
Let’s try them out.
Valdosta could do like New York residents and add an “er” at the end of the city’s name. New York residents are New Yorkers. Valdosta residents could be Valdostaers.
In practicing this new name, it seems that the “er” on Valdosta wants to be repeated more than once so that it comes out “Valdosta-er-ers,” which sounds like my old truck trying to crank some mornings.
We could attempt a Charleston approach.
Whereas Charleston residents are Charlestonians, we could be Valdostonians. However, Valdostonian makes a Valdosta resident sound like a relic from some ancient dynasty.
Valdosta residents could become Valdostites, which sounds like we’re a fossil fuel or some element at the bottom of a science class’ periodic table. Valdostite. Or maybe a brand of oil with more viscosity to keep your car engine running smoothly.
We could drop the “Val” in reference to Valdosta residents and call ourselves Dostans. It has a certain power and flair. Dostans. “I am a Dostan.” Sounds good in conversation.
Yet, it would be too divisive. “Val” fans would never stand for removing the first syllable in the city’s name in reference to its residents. They may take to calling themselves “Valdons” and then there would be the Valdons and the Dostans. It would just get messier from there.
Perhaps, we could find a residential name from one of Valdosta’s nicknames.
Valdosta is the Azalea City and we could be Azaleans, though that makes it sound like we’re from another planet instead of South Georgia.
Valdosta is Winnersville, so we could be Winnersvillians or we could just call ourselves Winners. But that’s kind of cocky. Someone asks where you’re from and the answer is “I’m a Winner.”
From Gulliver’s Lilliput and Lilliputians, we could be Valdostaputians.
From Liverpool’s Liverpudlians, we could be Valdostapudlians.
Or perhaps, we could be Valdostees, Valdostadors, Valdovanians, Valdostines, Valors, Valdostinians, SuperValifrajilosticexpalidotians ...
So, now, fellow Valdostans, you know why the newspaper simply adopted “Valdosta resident.”
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
