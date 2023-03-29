I remember that Wednesday. I had gone in for my mid-morning coffee and was chatting with my secretary when the physical education teacher ran into the office from the schoolyard. “Call an ambulance,” she cried. “Matt’s been hurt. The swing set just fell on top of him!”
As calmly as possible, I put down my coffee and had my assistant call the ambulance while I went outside. When I got there, I knew we had a real emergency.
The swing set, made of five large telephone poles, had rotted below the ground and snapped like a toothpick, crushing the fifth-grade child. A professional architect had designed the set, and a group of parents, under the direction of a professional builder, had built it to code. Moreover, the school had just passed its safety inspection four months earlier.
Two teachers were doing what first aid they could, so I ran back to the office mentally preparing myself to help parents, colleagues and students deal with what I feared would be the worst.
The next 12 hours now seem like one big haze. It was a dreadful situation – one every education leader never hopes to face: a student killed on campus and the death witnessed by dozens of other students. Although our student was killed in an accident at elementary school, the leadership considerations are very similar to those which my counterparts in high schools, colleges and universities have had to address with student and staff loss of life through illnesses, accidents on the highway or off-campus properties, or violence.
When I attended graduate school, no one was ever taught what to do if someone dies or is killed on your campus. Maybe that’s because kids are not supposed to die. However, dealing with death, grief and tragedy is now part of the curriculum for educational leaders.
Training is now provided about what to do in an active shooter situation, how to handle communications and dealing with grief in a crisis. Leading when you are grieving yourself for one or more students and knowing that your school will never be the same continues to be a challenge.
I know that everyone might not agree with my perspective on some recommended leadership strategies in times of such a crisis but I offer them in hopes that the knowledge gained from my experiences. They are a result of much soul-searching and reflection; my recommendations have the interests of the victim and family, the school and the principal or president – the person on the front lines – at heart.
First Steps
Contacting emergency personnel is an obvious first step in any crisis when the loss of life occurs on campus or at a school.
Implementing the school’s crisis response plan is second. However, I encourage educational leaders to think quickly about how to notify the student’s family if the school, college or university is aware of the death first. In most situations, police personnel will be involved but I would encourage also sending someone that the family knows as well to deliver this heart-breaking news.
At the elementary and secondary school level, one would also immediately contact the school system’s superintendent’s office, legal counsel and insurance representative.
Once emergency personnel are contacted, including the police, the news media will arrive.
The intensity of the media’s interest in what has happened is unsettling. Prying questions will be asked in the name of getting the story with no consideration as to the impact of what sharing gruesome details may have on parents and other students.
With the hyper-speed of social media, one must also consider how best to convey timely and accurate information across various platforms. One must be very careful in communicating in such a crisis.
If one is misquoted, answers given could be used against the educational institution in potential legal proceedings.
Grief, Sadness and Remembrance
The previous section addressed some of the technical aspects of dealing with death at school. However, it is in the sphere of coping with grief, sadness and remembrance that I believe leaders have the greatest opportunity to make an impact.
One of the most important lessons that I learned through my years in educational administration is that each student’s death is different.
Faculty, counselors, psychologists and educational leaders need to recognize that. I encourage educators to keep in mind that revealing one’s humanity and empathy is not a weakness as a leader. Here are some other recommendations:
Encourage teachers and colleagues to talk about the good things the deceased did, how he or she will be missed, or how the family and friends might feel.
Support the students, faculty and staff who want to attend the funeral by encouraging them to go.
Plan a non-religious memorial service for the school community – with the blessing of the family or families impacted by a tragedy.
Help keep the deceased’s memory alive if asked by the family and friends. Be prepared to suggest everything from donating books to the library, establishing a scholarship or award, or planting a tree to remember the student.
Resources
One of my other recommendations is to carefully observe those other students and colleagues who are also possibly victims of the same tragedy. Some will deny what has happened; others might become overly emotional.
Allow them to share how they feel and offer kindness as well as the services of professional counselors. Although they may be survivors, these individuals are very much at risk for depression, or they fear that they will be next in some way.
Two of the students who survived the tragedy at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School took their lives in the year after the shootings.
The important thing is to have resources at hand to deal with whatever lies ahead. Having a crisis response team or ready access to counselors, grief-therapists and psychologists is important in these situations. It’s not only the students who will need these human resources – the faculty and staff of a school, as well as its administration, may benefit from speaking with these individuals.
Earlier this year, in my state of North Carolina, two students were killed at the University of North Carolina Charlotte. Through the news reports, it was evident that the campus community had a strategy for first steps, dealing with grief and utilizing other available resources to help the students, families, faculty and staff cope with such a tragedy.
One hopes never to have to execute such a plan, but by having one, educators and other community members may better lead in times of crisis.
John H. McRae is a 1979 initiate of the Valdosta State University Circle. He is a former school principal and assistant professor of education and Georgia Teacher of the Year, 1978.
