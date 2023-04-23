During April 23-29, the City of Valdosta will join other cities across Georgia in celebrating Georgia Cities Week.
This week has been set aside to recognize the many services city governments provide and their contribution to a better quality of life in Georgia.
Our theme, “Lighting the Way,” reflects cities’ role in the state’s history, economy and culture.
City government is truly a government of, by and for the people – the people who are making the decisions about the community and your neighbors, business owners and community leaders.
We are in this together and we want our city to thrive. We recognize that the average person will have more direct contact with local governments throughout our lifetimes than with state or federal governments.
Because of this, we are responsible for ensuring that the public knows how the city operates and feels connected to its city government.
This week, we want to recognize the role city government plays in our lives: from historic preservation to trash collection to public safety and promoting the area’s culture and recreation.
We hope you will join us in this celebration and learn more about your city and how it operates for you.
Scott James Matheson is the mayor of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.