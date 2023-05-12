We are living in confusing times. As a Christian, think about our medical system in America.
Most likely, no institution has unraveled more quickly and completely than American medicine. As a youngster in the 1950s and ‘60s, doctors would come to our home within a very low social-economic community. (Note: In 1963, prayer and the Bible were removed from our public schools).
It was only the beginning when our medical system has been turned about by the organizations seeking to exploit for profit the trust that vulnerable and sick Americans place in their health care. Our politicians have truly proven themselves either unwilling or unable to rein in the increasingly outrageous costs faced by patients and market-based solutions seem only to funnel larger and larger sums of money into the hands of corporations.
Unbelievable high insurance premiums now removed from some of our Social Security money and inexplicably large bills have become too real; fatalism has set in.
Quickly Americans have been made to accept paying more for less. How did our health care, the caring endeavor, become health care, the highly profitable industry?
Hospital systems, which are managed by business executives, behave like predatory lenders, hounding patients and seizing their homes. Yes, even research charities are in bed with “Big Pharmaceutical Companies,” which surreptitiously profit from the donations made by working people.
For many of us have received bills in code, from entrepreneurial doctors they never even saw or merely stuck a head into their hospital rooms as they passed by.
In this very brief response to a market research firm received by this writer, regarding my personal health care provider: “Our medical system is in tatters!”
We need to avoid the pitfalls of the pharmaceuticals racket and get the care you and all our families deserve.
Someone must take that first bold step to explain the workings of a system badly lacking transparency.
Who will navigate this maze that is American health care and demand far-reaching reform?
John Manfra is a resident of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.