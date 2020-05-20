Mother’s Day in America, 2020

Wanda Cooper-Jones is her name.

Lately people have referred to her as “the Mother,”

Meaning the Mother of Ahmaud Arbery.

But she has a name, she is a person

Wondering

What to do on Mother’s Day.

She has not watched the video

of her son being confronted, chased, and shot down unarmed. (Lift that phrase. Save that phrase. You will need that phrase many more days like these to come.)

Ahmaud had problems

his family did not have the money to make hush

or disappear outright

behind a shabby façade of law-abiding decency.

Yes, he had problems.

He had no problem that justified murder by lynching.

I am wary of lawyers

but I just heard one say something true.

He said ​“We’ve been here before, whether it’s Tamir Rice or Trayvon Martin, when they kill our children, they then try to assassinate their character and I know they’re going to do that with Ahmaud Arbery.”

So what sort of flowers does Wanda Cooper-Jones select every remaining Mother’s Day of her life?

Reginald Williams, Plymouth, Ma., formerly a Valdosta resident.

 

