Mother’s Day in America, 2020
Wanda Cooper-Jones is her name.
Lately people have referred to her as “the Mother,”
Meaning the Mother of Ahmaud Arbery.
But she has a name, she is a person
Wondering
What to do on Mother’s Day.
She has not watched the video
of her son being confronted, chased, and shot down unarmed. (Lift that phrase. Save that phrase. You will need that phrase many more days like these to come.)
Ahmaud had problems
his family did not have the money to make hush
or disappear outright
behind a shabby façade of law-abiding decency.
Yes, he had problems.
He had no problem that justified murder by lynching.
I am wary of lawyers
but I just heard one say something true.
He said “We’ve been here before, whether it’s Tamir Rice or Trayvon Martin, when they kill our children, they then try to assassinate their character and I know they’re going to do that with Ahmaud Arbery.”
So what sort of flowers does Wanda Cooper-Jones select every remaining Mother’s Day of her life?
