My wife and I have lived in Valdosta for almost 43 years. I served six years on the city school board. We have raised our two children in the schools and churches here in Valdosta and know this is where God has planted us. We have many fond memories of “Wildcat Tradition” and love this town.
My first introduction to Nick Hyder was right after we arrived in town and celebrated the birth of our son. Nick was speaking to the Kiwanis Club and I was invited to go.
He spoke for about 45 minutes and 90% of what he talked about was character related and how he was trying to invest in the lives of young men. He only talked about football during a question and answer session.
I felt compelled to stand and comment that my son may never play football for the Wildcats but I would be honored for Wesley to just be a water boy for a team led by Nick. It turned out that Wesley served as the drum major for the Marchin' Cats for three years and during that time Nick passed away.
Over the years, I joined with Nick and helped start a Saturday morning breakfast/prayer meeting involving all races. We really got to see his heart as we prayed for young men and their families. It was obvious to all that cared to see that Nick was not only interested in winning football but more important the life that these young men would live after football and the character they developed through it.
You can tell a tree by the fruit it bears. I am not a judge but we all are called to be “fruit inspectors” as we go through life.
I inspected the fruit from Nick’s life in the young men, the teachers, the coaches he led and by the witness he was all over this country. From my perspective Nick made more of an impact through the life he lived and the service he gave to others than the games his teams won. Winning football was important to Nick but not at the expense of failing to follow the principles he lived by.
Our school board has hired someone that is a winning football coach. We should all be very concerned that we have put winning football games ahead of winning in life through building character, graduating from school and developing the discipline to become a mature man from all perspectives.
I am deeply disappointed by the disorder created by this process. I challenge the leadership of our school board (the superintendent must recommend someone before the board can vote in all cases other than replacing the superintendent) to look beyond the win/loss record and look at the character of the man and how he can help build character in the young men he coaches and teaches.
My prayer is that our community (through our school board) will be able to look at the long-term impact of each hire (coach or teacher) as a molder of character in our young men and women.
Jimmy Whatley, Valdosta
