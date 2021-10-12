I am writing this letter to ask our great community to support the historical landmark that has become the main visual symbol of Valdosta: The Crescent. This amazing home was where three generations of my family lived. It is a home where all were and will always be welcomed. It continues to be a place to celebrate life events, filled with laughter and love.
The Pandemic has been hard for all of us. I am extremely grateful to our loyal patrons and friends who have continued to support The Crescent over the past year and a half.
In early June, we kicked off our annual campaign to raise money for the continued operation of The Crescent, which includes maintenance and restoration of the home. Our goal is $75,000.
We need your help to reach our goal. Due to COVID-19, we were unable to hold our major fundraiser, the antique show, long a staple of the community. This would have been its 60th year.
Our on-going source of income is from rentals for weddings and special events, which has been negatively impacted by the pandemic. That plus the rising cost of labor and materials and the day-to-day operations has severely affected our budget.
That’s why we need you. Donations can be by check mailed to The Garden Center, Inc., P.O. Box 2423, Valdosta 31604 or via credit card and PayPal on the website thecrescentatvaldosta.com using the donation icon.
Please consider a generous donation. Your gift will be used for the continued maintenance and upkeep of this iconic Valdosta landmark. Although it was once my family’s home, it belongs to all of us now and I humbly ask for your support to donate what you can to ensure it continues to stand proudly for generations as a place where all are welcomed with open arms to celebrate and enjoy.
H. Reaves West Jr.
Gwynedd Valley, Penn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.