Donald Lambro’s article in The Valdosta Daily Times, Oct. 23, takes more stock, confidence in the whistle blower hearsay than the transcript of the phone call which speaks for itself. Hearsay isn’t fact.
President Trump asked to check into corruption in 2016. The article in Politico is much more accurate than this article about the transcript.
There is about an 18-day gap when writing of the whistle blower’s report was probably assisted by lawyers and Schiff’s staff and in the report is what the whistle blower heard from others (hearsay).
Kessler can’t confirm anything. He is using hearsay.
Where is the whistle blower? Why is he even being called a witness?
It’s so obvious what Schiff is doing and he has a complicit media.
Checking into the corruption of 2016, how the collusion illusion got started, is a legitimate request by the President. There is evidence that Ukraine helped H. Clinton in the 2016 election.
So what, on the storage of phone calls. Cover up is a specious argument.
The transcript was released.
Kessler using hearsay over the transcript is really not fact-checking.
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
