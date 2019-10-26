No matter how many whistle blowers there are, they are all hearsay, which is not evidence.
Also witness opinions are not evidence and won’t change the transcript of President Trump’s phone call. The transcript of the phone call speaks for itself. Believing most of the law scholars, the transcript of the phone call does not indicate or show an impeachable crime.
It’s fair to ask the question why Biden, when he was vice president, said he would withhold a billion dollars unless a a prosecution was fired from investigating his son; and there is a video of Biden bragging about it; which is more like quid pro quo.
From the U.S. Constitution, “The House of Representatives has sole power of impeachment,” House of Representatives meaning the institution, entire body, which currently has 435 members; not just the speaker and some others. They are not making their case behind closed doors.
Mark Levin who is a law/constitutional scholar in his own right, laid out a non-case for impeachment on his TV program on Fox News, Oct. 13.
Speaker Pelosi said, “This is deadly serious” (but not serious enough to hold a vote?).
Sooner or later, the American people are going to say “wait a minute.” This is being brought down to a political ploy.
Donald Lambro’s and George Will’s articles in The Valdosta Daily Times, Oct 16, are just whistling “Dixie.”
Stanley J. Way,
Valdosta
