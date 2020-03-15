Steve V. Roberts article, March 6, in The Valdosta Daily Times is the hoax. President Trump has been trying to keep people calm, and has since January restricted air travel from China and lately other countries to prevent the coronavirus from spreading to a large extent. Those against Trump have been trying to use the coronavirus as a political weapon against Trump.
The Task Force President Trump appointed of doctors, headed by Vice President Pence had a news conference recently about what they’re doing and what people should do.
Roberts writes only about the White House meeting. Doctors have already pointed out, wash your hands, don’t touch your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or tissue. People don’t have to wait for the vaccine.
Because the president disagrees a little here and there, doesn’t mean he’s not doing right for the people. The USA is doing great with Trump as president.
Climate change predictions have been wrong the past 20 years. What would really cost is doing away with fossil fuels.
About the 2016 election: The Russians spent $135,000 on Facebook ads. Mike Bloomberg or Doomberg spent about a half-billion dollars this year trying to get nominated for president and had to drop out. What does that tell you?
Career officials (D.C. swamp creatures, deep staters) don’t run things, the duly elected president does. President Trump’s policies have worked very well for Americans. The Durham report coming out sometime may do more to help drain the swamp.
Wash your hands, don’t touch your face, cough or sneeze into your tissue or elbow. Stay clear and have no fear.
Our opinion: “What to do about COVID-19” is an excellent article, March 3, in The Valdosta Daily Times.
Stanley J. Way, Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.